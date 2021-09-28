Iconic Dun Laoghaire corner shop closes its doors after 35 years

By Fiona Frawley

September 28, 2021 at 11:59am

If you live anywhere within the vicinity of DL, you'll have hit up Dun Leary's Last Corner Shop at some stage.

Whether it's for the local newspaper from your home county, sausages and rashers that are cheaper than Tesco's or a last minute bottle of wine, this place had it all and served the people of Dun Laoghaire and beyond loyally for over 35 years. Shop owner John Hyland, known locally as Alex, is set to retire after 49 years as a newsagent, according to The Journal.

John, who plans on cycling the Barrow Way after retiring, also spoke to The Journal about his highs and lows during his years of service.

The customers are the best. We have a huge variety of customers of all types, young and old... I see them coming in, five and six to 90. I found that when you do something for a customer, when you get them something, they are so appreciative.

As you'd expect, Dun Laoghaire locals will be sad to see John go. Some dropped parting gifts into the shop, some took to Twitter to express well wishes.

We'll be sad to see John go, but wish him the best of luck on his cycling adventures. He deserves it.

