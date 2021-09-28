Iconic Dun Laoghaire corner shop closes its doors after 35 years

If you live anywhere within the vicinity of DL, you'll have hit up Dun Leary's Last Corner Shop at some stage.

Whether it's for the local newspaper from your home county, sausages and rashers that are cheaper than Tesco's or a last minute bottle of wine, this place had it all and served the people of Dun Laoghaire and beyond loyally for over 35 years. Shop owner John Hyland, known locally as Alex, is set to retire after 49 years as a newsagent, according to The Journal.

John, who plans on cycling the Barrow Way after retiring, also spoke to The Journal about his highs and lows during his years of service.

The customers are the best. We have a huge variety of customers of all types, young and old... I see them coming in, five and six to 90. I found that when you do something for a customer, when you get them something, they are so appreciative.

As you'd expect, Dun Laoghaire locals will be sad to see John go. Some dropped parting gifts into the shop, some took to Twitter to express well wishes.

I'd like to honour John, who retires today after 49 years at the till of the Last Corner Shop in Dun Leary.



As his sign advertised: Cheaper than Tesco in some things. The same price as Tesco for many other things.



Not the corner shop we deserved. But the corner shop we needed. pic.twitter.com/rCtu0SwKAZ — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) September 26, 2021

Amazing to see John Hyland from “Dunleary’s Last Corner” shop on the Indo and Times front pages. A very unique man and a very unique shop where you could find any regional paper and much more. It was where I got my weekly copy of the Wexford People. He will be missed.🗞 pic.twitter.com/uZrEiWmTLM — Tony O'Brien (@wexfordobrien) September 28, 2021

This shop is incredible. Sells back issues of the Irish Times going back a week and all. Spells it 'Dun Leary'. An absolute treasure I always like visiting :( https://t.co/IBKLwqTyGw — Lucien 🦊 (@revolucienary) September 26, 2021

That Drag Race runaway challenge where they have to do a look inspired by their hometown. I'd dress as Dun Leary's Last Corner Shop. Will think of you every time I want big chocolate at 2:20am on a Tuesday x https://t.co/1CaaAKhXm1 — Pea Dinneen (@peadinny) September 27, 2021

We'll be sad to see John go, but wish him the best of luck on his cycling adventures. He deserves it.

