6 places we are mad to try in Dún Laoghaire

There is no shortage of spots to eat in Dún Laoghaire, rain, hail or shine.

It's easy to pigeonhole Dún Laoghaire, by simply describing it as a seaside suburb, but that kind of reduction does the place a serious disservice. While it can be the sleepy seaside town that many paint it as, with pier walks, multi-milly Georgian mansions and Teddy's ice cream, there's a definite buzz and distinct identity to it. With your back to the sea, walking up the slight hill into the long main street, which has everything you might need, from a cork flooring supplier to a Penneys (something the south city centre doesn't even have).

Shopping aside, there's a lot more to Dún Laoghaire than you might first imagine, and here's six places we are mad to try:

6. The Lighthouse

88 George's Street Lower

Brought to you by Bodytonic, the good folks behind The Bernard Shaw, The Back Page, MVP and Wigwam to name a few. Like Bodytonic's other spots, the locations are an amalgamation with many uses from film screenings, art galleries, music venues to bars. Food comes from Nice Burger which can also be found in The Shaw, specialising in yes you guessed it burgers, the team also sling loaded fries, spice bags and a lot of other deep-fried goodies.

5. Kyoto

12 Patrick Street

One of Dún Laoghaire's most beloved spots, Kyoto serves great Asian street food like, dumplings, sushi, curry and noodle dishes, their salt and chilli wings are rumoured to be some of the best around.

4. Casper & Giumbini’s

The Pavilion, Marine Road

Casper & Giumbini’s is a seafood and steak focused brasserie. The menu heavily leans into the French-American-style theme, with much-loved dishes like prawn cocktail, French onion soup and sole on the bone. It's a classic spot that hosts a big variety of people, from romantic dates, groups of friends to big family gatherings.

3. Oliveto

9-12 Haddington Terrace

Set in the sumptuous Haddington House, Oliveto is a lux restaurant that overlooks the harbour. Serving up a classic Italian fare, the menu is made up of small plates, homemade pasta and pizzas. Oliveto is the perfect place to while away a lazy weekend day, over a glass of wine, gazing across the sea.

2. Zero Zero Pizza

21 Patrick Street

Since starting in 2014 the team have traversed the Dublin city market scene over the last couple of years before settling in Dún Laoghaire. Making up Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas, the toppings are as Italian as you are likely to get, with the menu reading straight out of an Italian il secondo menu.

1 SOUP Ramen

28 George's Street Lower

The first SOUP of its name, sister to SOUP 2 in Smithfield has to be one of the best spots to eat in Dún Laoghaire. First and foremost a ramen bar, it's got a class menu and super exciting spesh board made up of Asian fusion dishes. Booking is recommended, as is photography, as this place is as ✨ aesthetic ✨ as it looks on IG.

