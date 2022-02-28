Food, drink, culture: How I spent a month in Dublin

February was our first real month of normality after nearly all hospitality restrictions were done away with. This is how I spent the month in Dublin.

Even though the rules technically lifted in January, I didn't end up doing much until February for various reasons. Therefore I really made the most of this month, visiting some old favourite food spots, going back to the theatre for the first time in 2022, and generally just treating myself.

Stay in The Marker

As a very bougie gift for my partner I booked us a stay in The Marker for his birthday (I've always wanted to stay so it was kind of a treat for me too). The room was spacious, with a huge bed and bath, and had a remarkable (get it) view of the Bord Gáis and Grand Canal Quay. The service was fantastic; our car was valeted on arrival (which made us feel pretty fancy) and at reception we were offered our choice of newspaper in the morning - they were able locate the Financial Times for my boyfriend.

The only letdown was breakfast the next morning - although the actual food was lovely, it was very expensive and if you were staying I'd recommend trying to get your breakfast included in your room rate, or simply dining elsewhere. Still, it's a great spot for an occasion.

The Marker is based on Grand Canal Quay.

Featherblade

My second time at Featherblade did not disappoint - being a creature of habit I got the exact same thing as the first time. The Featherblade steak with grilled prawns on top for a surf n turf moment, with peppercorn sauce, and shared sides of broccoli, beef dripped chips, and sweet potato wedges.

You can find Featherblade on Dawson Street.

Nutbutter

At this stage I'm going to Nutbutter on a weekly basis, but I have branched out from the Mexican bowl with brisket to the Super Bowl with spiced chicken. This may be my new favourite, coming with candied plant based bacon, spiced chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, black beans, rice, peppers, and sweet potato.

Nutbutter can be found at Grand Canal Dock.

Ukiyo

I've had a boogie at Ukiyo a few times, but I've never sat down to eat. I was blown away by the sushi. Myself and two friends swapped and shared the Lava Roll (pictured below), the Spider Roll, and the Torpedo Roll, all of which tasted incredible. The cocktails were also stunning - I ordered a Lemon Drop (pictured) and an espresso martini. Would definitely recommend going to Ukiyo to eat if you love Japanese food.

Ukiyo is based on Exchequer Street.

Glovebox

You can read my full review of Glovebox HERE but to sum it up; the drinks were amazing and the atmosphere was even better. Who would've thought a carpark would make such a good location? If you have an occasion coming up, I highly recommend trying to get a booking.

Glovebox is based on Level 5 of the Trinity Street Carpark.

Póg

Pancake Tuesday is tomorrow, but I thought why not warm up for the main event? Póg did not disappoint with this elite stack, which came with Greek yogurt, banana, strawberries, chocolate drops, peanut butter, and kinder bueno sauce (which I didn't order but was a 10/10 addition to the plate).

I went to Póg on Tara Street, but they also have locations in Howth, Malahide, and Bachelors Walk.

Trip to The Gate Theatre

I did a full review of Samuel Beckett's Endgame at The Gate Theatre, which you can check out HERE. But for a quick spoiler, I can say it was a truly amazing production of the 1957 drama, with stellar performances from Frankie Boyle, Robert Sheehan, Sean McGinley, and Gina Moxley.

The Gate Theatre is based on Parnell Street, and Endgame runs until the end of March.

Valentine's Day at Musashi

While I try not to subscribe to the idea of Valentine's Day too much, I do like an excuse to go out on a random Monday evening. Musashi in Sandyford is a go-to spot for me and my partner; we're both huge sushi fans. We shared salmon, tuna, and California norimaki, before moving onto a salmon and tuna poké bowl for me and chicken teriyaki for him. The food was delicious as always, and though their prices have gone up recently, they remain a more affordable sushi option in Dublin.

Musashi is based in Sandyford by the Beacon. They have several Dublin branches, you can check them out HERE.

China Sichuan

I've been to China Sichuan a few times, but not for many years. It's kind of a spot forgotten about, hidden away in Sandyford, but their food is divine and the service is even better. My aunt is a vegetarian, and the staff said they would make her anything she wanted, even if it wasn't on the menu. I went for an early dinner at the weekend, having hot and sour soup to start and pan fried prawns and ginger as my main. I finished the meal off with some mint tea, as I was sufficiently stuffed and couldn't eat another bite. This is a pricey spot, but fantastic if you love Chinese food.

China Sichuan is based on Ballymoss Road in Sandyford.

Vanilla Pod Eatery

The Vanilla Pod has been a cult favourite for years, but because there's always a huge queue to get in, and no weekend bookings, it's been a long time since I paid a visit. Luckily, their Leopardstown spot does take bookings, so I got in on Saturday just gone for brunch with my aunt, and it was just as amazing as always. I got the avocado toast with crispy halloumi and poached eggs, topped with rocket and harissa sauce and it was nothing short of chef's kiss. Add a lovely oat milk flat white, and I was very satisfied for the rest of the day.

Vanilla Pod Eatery has three locations, one in Carrickmines, one in Leopardstown, and one in Blackrock.

Visit to the new Brown Thomas

For personal reasons, I vowed to not like this new Brown Thomas store (RIP House of Fraser) but I can't deny that it's an absolute experience inside. The visual merchandising is beautiful, making it more akin to the Brown Thomas on Grafton Street than the BT2 that used to be in Dundrum. The beauty section was a MUA's dream, and the fashion, though wildly out of my price range, was beautifully curated. They also have a new café and a fantastic athleisure section with brands like Sweaty Betty and LuLu Lemon. Despite my protestations, the store is undeniably gorgeous.

Brown Thomas is based on the Ground and First Floor of Dundrum Town Centre.

