We love this homage to Kellie Harrington by an iconic Dublin artist

You know you've made it as a national treasure when there's an Emmalene Blake mural of you.

It's the ultimate milestone.

Iconic muralist Emmalene Blake has skilfully commemorated so many key cultural moments over the last few years, from Bernie in his mittens at the US presidential inauguration to Cardi B explaining how social distancing works. Her most recent piece pays homage to Kellie Harrington, whose Olympic journey captured the hearts of people all over Ireland.

Kellie, who worked on the frontline throughout the pandemic while training tirelessly for Tokyo 2020 is the Irish sports star we can all get behind, and we all did (even me, and I just called her a "sports star" which goes to show you how knowledgeable I am on the subject). She's an incredible representative for herself, for her inner city Dublin community and the country as a whole. So I imagine we'll all be buzzin' to check out this Tallaght based homage to her, which gives a nod to the mantra she took with her throughout the Olympic games.

The mural is located beside the top floor entrance of the Square in Tallaght, and according to Emmalene's post the Square have also made a donation to St. Mary's Boxing Club in Tallaght, where Kellie trains.

Will you be popping out for a look?

Header image via Instagram/emmaleneblake

