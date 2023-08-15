Everything you need to know about The Big Grill Festival 2023

Europe's biggest BBQ & Food Festival is back with a bang for four days of fun, smoke and grease

Fanning the flames in the leafy environs of Herbert Park this week will be a festival dedicated to the ancient art of cooking over the fire. This year the organisers (the people that brought you Me Aul Flower earlier in the year) are bringing their biggest lineup of sizzlers from across the globe for a weekend of demos, talks and spits. We've got the answer to all your burning questions about the upcoming foodie event of the Summer:

When does it start?

It kicks off on Thursday, August 17th and runs until Sunday 20th August

Where is it on?

In Dublin 4's Herbert Park, the entrance to the festival is via the Herbert Park Road entrance.

What are the daily times?

Thursday 17th August: 4pm–10pm (bar closes 9.45pm)

Friday 18th August: 4pm–10pm (bar closes 9.45pm)

Saturday 19th August: Day Slot: 11am–4pm (bar closes 3.45pm) / Eve Slot: 5pm-10pm (bar closes 9.45pm)

Sunday 20th August: 12pm–8pm (bar closes 7.45pm)

What does your ticket get you?

Admission into the festival where there are demos, talks, tastings, and workshops, there will also be some free samples from certain vendors.

Is the ticket for the whole day or what's the craic?

The standard ticket is split into sessions, either afternoon or evening, between sessions the team cleans and replenishes stock for the following session.

How much are tickets?

The standard ticket is €30.01 including the booking fee, kids under 12 go free but bear in mind that the kid's area is open Saturday and Sunday 12-4pm only.

Will there be music?

Course! What's a festival without a few tunes, there will be DJs, live acts and walk-around brass bands.

Who is performing at it?

There's a whole host of incredible chefs, pitmasters and smokers from around the world, hit the link here for our top picks.

What should I wear?

If the last few weeks of 'Summer' have taught us anything it's to come prepared for all-weather despite the forecast. Wear comfortable shoes (as there's a good bit of walking/standing around), bring a rain jacket, a warm jumper for the cooler evenings and some suncream- as you truly never know!

What kind of bag am I allowed to bring?

Bring a smaller bag no bigger than A4 (8.27in/21cm x 11.7in/29.7cm), as the organisers have said that larger bags and backpacks will NOT be allowed into the festival. Anyone with a bag will be searched on entry, and organisers are encouraging festival-goers to avoid bringing one to avoid lengthy queues.

Is it kid friendly?

Yes- kids under 12 go free and there's a designated 'Kids Zone' open Saturday and Sunday 12-4pm only.

Is there a cloakroom or anything?

There's no cloakroom or storage facilities available

Wheelchair accessible?

The festival is all on one-level without any steps, there's also a designated trackway in the main areas, with disabled toilet facilities available.

Can I bring an umbrella?

You can thankfully arm yourself against Irish Summer weather- but it has to be a small umbrella!

Can I bring my reusable water bottle in?

'Course sustainable king/kween- provided that it's empty upon arrival. There will be filling stations dotted around the festival where you can fill up

Can I bring my own food and drink in?

No outside food or drink is permitted beyond the festival gates, with the exception of baby food.

Can I pay with cash?

Officially no, this is a cashless event with payments processed by Square- you can purchase Big Grill Smokin’ Cards using cash or card at one of their Smokin’ Card booths. These cards can be used to spend at all vendors.

Are there still tickets available?

At the time of writing there are plenty of tickets available across the weekend, to book 'em click here

