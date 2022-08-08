Everything you need to know about the Big Grill Fest

The Big Grill Fest makes a welcome return to our summer calendars this year, after a two-year hiatus

Join fellow meat-lovers and do some dribbling over fire, smokers or BBQs. With over 50 + chefs, 20 + restaurants serving up grub, long table feasts, demos, talks, tastings, music and entertainment, there's something for all meat-eaters at Big Grill Fest. Dublin's annual meaty day out is fast approaching, here's our guide to everything you need to know ahead of the festival:

When is it on?

It's on over four days from 11th-14th August 2022

Where is it?

It's held in Dublin 4's Herbert Park, Ballsbridge

What is it?

It's a long-weekend festival celebrating fire, food and fun. There's everything from music, demos, tastings to chilli-eating challenges.

What's the lineup like?

What time slots are available?

Thursday 11th August

4.30pm – 10.00pm (bar closes 10pm)

Friday 12th August

4.30pm – 10.00pm (bar closes 10pm)

Saturday 13th August:

Day Slot 12.00pm – 4.30pm (bar closes 4pm)

Eve Slot 5.30pm-10.00pm (bar closes 10pm)

Sunday 14th August:

Day Slot 12.00pm – 4.30pm (bar closes 4pm)

Eve Slot 5.30pm-9.00pm (bar closes 9pm)

How can I get there?

Festival organisers recommend taking public transport where possible, as parking is limited and restricted in the area. It's accessible by foot, bike, with the nearest Dart nearest stations at Lansdowne Road and Sandymount, by bus the 46a, 145, 7 or 39a leave you near enough.

What does the ticket get you?

It gets you admission to the festival where you can sample dishes from the top live fire chefs and restaurants. You can access the Bastecamp for demos, talks and workshops, and enjoy the kid's area, alongside music & entertainment, BBQ competitions, and eating competitions. You'll be able to peruse and maybe get a free sample at the several vendors on site, offering everything from rubs to sauces, corn dogs to ice creams.

Is it free?

No, this is a ticketed event, for a full breakdown of the tickets visit the Big Grill Fest website.

Is it sold out?

No, at the time of writing only Friday is sold out, for a full breakdown of the tickets available visit the Big Grill Fest website.

I've held on to my tickets from 2020/2021?

Additional tickets were sent out in April 2022.

Will I be able to buy tickets on the day?

Yes, a limited number of tickets will be available to purchase from the Gate/Box Office at Herbert Park on the day unless a given day is sold out in advance.

Is there alcohol?

There are a few bars, and there will also be twenty Irish craft breweries represented at the festival.

Is it family-friendly?

Yes, it is, kids under 12 can head along for free. There's also a special Little Grillers area, which is open Saturday and Sunday 12pm-4.30pm.

Is it wheelchair accessible?

Yes, it is all on one level without steps, with a designated trackway in the main areas. Disabled toilet facilities are available.

Can I stay on between session changeovers?

Tickets purchased for individual sessions are valid for those sessions only. Festival organisers need to clean and replenish the site, we require the site clear between each session to make way for the next session. For Whole Hog Tickets, you are permitted to attend all sessions on all days, however, you must vacate the site between each session.

