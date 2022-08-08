William Murray and James Kavanagh open food van in Inchicore

Another win for the D8 foodies.

Currabinny, the culinary brain child of James Kavanagh and William Murray opened its first food van over the weekend, a vintage green gem parked up in Goldenbridge Industrial Estate, Inchicore.

As you'd expect, the quality of everything from the sandwiches to the homemade watermelon lemonade is the tip-toppest of top tier, with the lads selling out of pretty much everything during their soft launch (always a good sign).

On the menu, you can expect sandwiches made on Bread 41 bread, lovingly filled with the creme de la creme of Irish cheeses, free range ham and homemade condiments, pickles and other fermented delights.

For coffee, the Currabinny duo have nabbed their own speciality roast from Soma Coffee, which is single origin and hails from Brazil with notes of milk chocolate and hazelnut, with a selection of homemade syrups to accompany, if you're that way inclined.

For the moment, the Currabinny caravan is open every Thursday - Sunday between the hours of 10am and 4pm. We imagine there'll be queues around the industrial estate next weekend, so get down there nice and early if you're looking to treat yourself to a coffee and sambo. It's what you need and deserve.

Header image via Instagram/currabinny

