Swim ban issued at popular South Dublin spot for the next few days

By Fiona Frawley

August 12, 2021 at 11:04am

A tough blow for the dry robe crew, the OG hardcore daily swimmers and anyone just in need of a quick dip to clear the head.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown CoCo have issued a Bathing Prohibition notice at Sandycove Beach after detecting elevated bacteria levels in the water. The water samples were taken on Monday the 9th, the swim ban came into effect yesterday the 11th and will be in place until Saturday the 14th. The prohibition notice came following a consultation with the HSE.

Dlrcoco did mention that on this occasion, the elevated bacteria levels were not the result of storm overflow. They suggested that contamination from birds or other animals may have been the cause. They'll be taking more samples over the coming days and updates will follow. So if you had been planning to head out for a dip over the next few days you might need to reconsider the location, but hopefully we'll be able to get back to this wee sandy gem soon enough!

