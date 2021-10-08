Excellent bathing water results in the Dun Laoghaire area reported for this weekend

By Fiona Frawley

October 8, 2021 at 12:36pm

Share:
Excellent bathing water results in the Dun Laoghaire area reported for this weekend

Good news for south Dublin sea swimmers.

If you keep up your quick dips and Saturday morning splash sessions during the colder months, you'll be happy to know that excellent bathing conditions have been reported for this weekend in some of Dublin's most popular swim spots. According to Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, excellent water quality has been reported for Killiney, Whiterock, the Forty Foot, Sandycove and Seapoint.

This update is well timed as we've been experiencing a mini (very mini) heatwave of sorts this week, with Hurricane Sam carrying warm air over Ireland. The cooler conditions you'd usually associate with October are set to return next week, but the "humid and unseasonably mild" weather we've been experiencing over the past day or two may have you pining for one last swim.

If you're planning on getting the togs out this weekend, Saturday will be mild with highest temperatures of about 17 degrees. Patchy showers are reported for the afternoon, but it's set to become drier and clearer in the evening according to Met Éireann.

Sunday will be mostly dry and sunny with cooler temperatures of 13-15 degrees.

Header image via Shutterstock 

READ NEXT: Spending the night with Stauntons On The Green

 

 

Share:

Latest articles

There's a new wine shop to hit up on Park Gate Street

Take yourself on a date in Dublin this weekend

6 foods to try in Dublin this weekend

This Blackrock deli is doing free coffees today!

You may also love

6 foods to try in Dublin this weekend

This Blackrock deli is doing free coffees today!

There's a new food market coming to Dún Laoghaire!

Confit duck stuffed onion rings - here's where to get them!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.