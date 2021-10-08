Excellent bathing water results in the Dun Laoghaire area reported for this weekend

Good news for south Dublin sea swimmers.

If you keep up your quick dips and Saturday morning splash sessions during the colder months, you'll be happy to know that excellent bathing conditions have been reported for this weekend in some of Dublin's most popular swim spots. According to Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, excellent water quality has been reported for Killiney, Whiterock, the Forty Foot, Sandycove and Seapoint.

This update is well timed as we've been experiencing a mini (very mini) heatwave of sorts this week, with Hurricane Sam carrying warm air over Ireland. The cooler conditions you'd usually associate with October are set to return next week, but the "humid and unseasonably mild" weather we've been experiencing over the past day or two may have you pining for one last swim.

If you're planning on getting the togs out this weekend, Saturday will be mild with highest temperatures of about 17 degrees. Patchy showers are reported for the afternoon, but it's set to become drier and clearer in the evening according to Met Éireann.

Sunday will be mostly dry and sunny with cooler temperatures of 13-15 degrees.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Spending the night with Stauntons On The Green