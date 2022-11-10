Dublin Bus taking driving on footpath incident 'very seriously'

Footage of the incident has been circulated online.

Dublin Bus has confirmed that a "full investigation" is underway after one of its buses was caught on camera being driven down a footpath to skip traffic.

The footage being circulated online was captured on Tuesday morning by a motorist on the Rathfarnham Road in south Dublin.

It shows a Dublin Bus double-decker vehicle travelling past a line of cars stuck in the traffic by driving on the path and the adjacent cycle lane.

The footpath in question is located in front of a row of houses.

Advertisement

In a statement to JOE, Dublin Bus said that it takes "all incidents very seriously".

It added that a "full investigation" into the incident is underway.

This article originally appeared on Joe.ie.

Header image via Shutterstock

Advertisement

READ ON: 5 Christmas markets happening in Dublin this festive season