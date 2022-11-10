Dublin Bus taking driving on footpath incident 'very seriously'

By Stephen Porzio

November 10, 2022 at 12:05pm

Share:

Footage of the incident has been circulated online.

Dublin Bus has confirmed that a "full investigation" is underway after one of its buses was caught on camera being driven down a footpath to skip traffic.

The footage being circulated online was captured on Tuesday morning by a motorist on the Rathfarnham Road in south Dublin.

It shows a Dublin Bus double-decker vehicle travelling past a line of cars stuck in the traffic by driving on the path and the adjacent cycle lane.

The footpath in question is located in front of a row of houses.

Advertisement

In a statement to JOE, Dublin Bus said that it takes "all incidents very seriously".

It added that a "full investigation" into the incident is underway.

This article originally appeared on Joe.ie

Header image via Shutterstock

Advertisement

READ ON: 5 Christmas markets happening in Dublin this festive season

Share:

Latest articles

Paul Mescal's love story and tacos on a farm - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

5 Christmas markets happening in Dublin this festive season

Lush to open its biggest Irish store this winter

Ballsbridge welcomes new bar and bistro Park Café to the neighbourhood

You may also love

Lush to open its biggest Irish store this winter

Dublin Fire Brigade respond to fire caused by exploding deodorant can

Dublin Bus 'phantom' services due to driver shortage and software glitches

Crematorium planned for site of former Tayto factory in Coolock