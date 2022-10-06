Dublin Bus collides with boat in city centre

Yes, you read that correctly...
A Dublin Bus vehicle and a boat – yes, a boat – became involved in an unlikely road traffic crash in Dublin city centre on Wednesday (5 October).
Gardaí attended the scene of the collision between a number 38 bus and a boat attached to a trailer that occurred at around 9pm on Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 4.
Images posted to social media show that the front of the bus – which was travelling to Burlington Road via Blanchardstown – sustained damage in the collision.
So when is the last time you saw a bus crash into a boat!! #dublin #Traffic pic.twitter.com/mLlWZClUCP
— John O' Sullivan (@Jostheman) October 5, 2022
In a statement to JOE, a Garda spokesperson said that there have been no reports of injuries from the crash and that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Meanwhile, a Dublin Bus spokesperson told JOE: "I can confirm an incident did take place on Baggot Street last night involving a number 38 Dublin Bus.
"Emergency services attended the scene. No one was injured."
This article originally appeared on Joe.ie.
