4 pumpkin patches near Dublin to visit this year

The perfect autumnal activity.

A wholesome Halloween activity that doesn't include jump scares is visiting a pumpkin patch. For scaredy cats, such as myself, picking up a pumpkin is the perfect way to spend an autumn day. And while Dublin may not have that many pumpkin patches, if you're willing to go on a little roadtrip, there's a few spots a car-ride away to go pick them.

Just a wee disclaimer. These events are booking up like mad, so do book in advance to avoid disappointment. And for some of them keep an eye on their socials for cancellations.

Pumpkin World

Location: Reynoldstown, Naul

Every weekend starting from the 15th October you'll be able to visit Pumpkin World in Fingal. You can pick your pumpkin from their patch, and enjoy a fun day out with the family. There's also free parking, which is always a welcome bonus.

Entry is €10 and booking must be done online in advance. Pumpkin World also recommends wellies as the farm can get quite mucky.

Luggwood's

Location: Crooksling, Dublin

If you're looking for one of Dublin's best Halloween experiences, Luggwood's is a great shout. It's not super scary so for those who like the cute aspects of spooky season more than the horror, this may be the event for you. It's suitable for children under the age of 12, so a great family friendly experience.

And while this isn't a pumpkin picking spot, you'll find a ton of patches all over.

Clissmann

Location: Rathdrum, Wicklow

After roaring success last year, Clissmann are back with their pumpkin patch with both their donkey or wheelbarrow guided tours. We wrote all about them over on Lovin in August, so you can check out all the necessary deets there.

A word of warning, they are booking up super fast, so do not delay if this sounds like a bit of you.

Ballycross Apple Farm

Location: Wexford

Now honestly, this one is the furthest away from Dublin in a journey that will take approximately two hours. However, beggars can't be choosers this close to Halloween, and the Ballycross Apple Farm looks to have one of the best pumpkin patches in the land (by which I mean, you know, Ireland).

Plus, the prices at Ballycross are very affordable in comparison to other pumpkin patches.

So there you have it. A few pumpkin patches near enough to Dublin to get your home kitted out for October. Who doesn't love a little seasonal road-trip every once in a while?

And look, if you're not up for the drive, you can always pick up a pumpkin from your local supermarket instead.

Header images via Instagram/ballycrossapplefarm & /clissmann_horse_caravans

