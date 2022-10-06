Lizzo and the return of the PSL - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the 38th instalment of the L List, a round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week, the crisp nip in the air is accompanied by pumpkin spicers, Lizzo's long-anticipated return to Dublin and a horror film starring Daniel O'Donnell. Yes, the evenings are getting colder and none of us can afford to turn the heating on, but Wee Daniel has the ability to warm our hearts like no immersion can. At least, I hope he can. We're fairly out of options if not.

Wee Daniel's foray into the world of horror

Potential title suggestions off the top of my head:

Drag me to Dungloe

Night of the Living Daniels

The Daniel-dook

Let the Wee One in

Dannyman (Candyman)

Majella's Baby

Re-Act productions opted for Night of the Daniels in the end as the title for their new spooky short film starring the one and only DOD, which will see him take on the hero role and save the town of Dungloe when it comes under attack. More info about this joyous release is HERE.

Advertisement

Lizzo's return

If you were lucky enough to be in the audience for Lizzo's historic performance at the Olympia in 2019, you'll know how vital it was to secure a ticket to this show. Everyone's favourite flutist makes her return to Dublin in March next year - tickets flew out in minutes yesterday but I wouldn't be surprised if we saw another date announced.

Return of the pumpkin spicer

Advertisement

Do not be afraid. Go into the pumpkin spiced light. Embrace your inner basic b and find out why everyone is so obsessed with this caffeinated autumnal delight. There are plenty of speciality cafes around town offering their own spin on the classic this October - treat yourself, girlie.

Smash burger supremacy

When the colder months creep in, we all crave that extra bit of comfort. Maybe it's a hot chocolate with all the trimmings, or a warming stew - for me it's a juicy smash burger dripping with cheese. Love to the veggie burgers, you're always there for me in my time of need and I'm forever grateful but sometimes, only the OG will do.

Double smash burger and fries from Dash Burger, Kevin Street

Advertisement

October at the Circular

If you fancy a cheeky midweek night out this month, cast your gaze towards D8 darlings The Circular who have a top-drawer line up of events scheduled. Whether you're in the mood for live comedy, interior design advice or an intimate performance from Bell X1's own Paul Noonan, there'll be something on the lineup for you. It's also just a great excuse to spend an evening at the Circular if you haven't done so yet - wine on tap, extensive craft beer selection, Coke Lane pizza - it's all waiting for you.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh lineup of everything we're Lovin in Dublin!