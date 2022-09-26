5 Dublin cafés that have welcomed back the pumpkin spice latte

The PSL is back and we couldn't be happier.

I don't care if I'm basic for liking a pumpkin spice latte. They are delicious and comforting, and as a Scorpio who loves the autumn and winter months, it's the clearest signal that colder weather is on the way.

While I'll admit, I do dabble in the Starbucks version (coffee lovers, don't judge me) they're by no means the only spot in Dublin that do the pumpkin spice latte, and the below cafés have already started serving them up.

So if you've been on a quest to find the autumnal bevvy, look no further.

Lotts & Co

Locations: Terenure, Beggars Bush, Clontarf

Lotts & Co grocery do it all; cheese, wine, meat, and even the pumpkin spice latte. You can find the psl in each of their stores now, prepared with Cloud Picker espresso and mixed autumn spice flavours.

The perfect bevvy for when you're looking to do a boujee kinda shop.

Advertisement

Butlers

Multiple locations

You can find Butlers all over Dublin city, which is ideal because they have launched their version of the pumpkin spice latte for the season that's in it.

Not sure where your closest café is? Check it out HERE.

Cake Café

Advertisement

Location: Pleasants Place

My first pumpkin spice latte of the season came from The Cake Café and it kickstarted my autumn mood instantly. This adorable café is also the perfect setting to sup on your PSL.

They open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am.

Chroí

Location: Kilternan

Chroí welcomed the pumpkin spice latte as their drink of September, saying slán to summer and dia duit to all things autumn. We are super here for it, and if you're in the D18 area, and craving a cup of fall (yes it's an American term but we kinda love it) then make sure you pop in.

Advertisement

Grounded

Location: Clonskeagh

Grounded announced their pumpkin spice latte with this charming latte art pumpkin (sorry obsessed) and as the closest of the listed Dublin cafés to me, I'll be making it my way there for a PSL ASAP.

Look, we've got to soak up all the pumpkin spice goodness while we still can. It won't be long before gingerbread season takes over in its place, and much as I enjoy those too, I'm a PSL girl till I die.

Header image via Instagram/groundeddublin

Advertisement

READ ON: Have you been to Dublin's newest Korean restaurant in Stoneybatter?