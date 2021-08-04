WATCH: This TikToker is rating Dublin Bus routes and it's hilarious

By Fiona Frawley

August 4, 2021 at 4:00pm

WATCH: This TikToker is rating Dublin Bus routes and it's hilarious

What would you say your local bus would score out of ten?

The categories are as follows:

  • Driver
  • Cleanliness
  • Scenery
  • Things to do
  • Overall experience

Already I'm thinking there's not much hope for most of the Dublin Bus routes, which is exactly what makes Hector Lopez's TikToks so good.

In his first vid of the series, he tells us he'll be rating every route in Dublin "so let me know which bus you want to see first , cos I'm goin' everywhere mate (except Cabra, not again)."

https://www.tiktok.com/@cgs.ie/video/6979995938127351046?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

So far, he's given his verdict on 5 buses including the 151, which as Hector says "starts in East Wall, makes its way through Sheriff, City Centre, Crumlin, Clondalkin and ends in Lucan - what a sad journey (I'm only messin' bro)", the 33 which he managed to sneak onto with a child leap card (love to see it) and the 27 which scored low for cleanliness due to a confusing amount of empty actimels on board. Unlucky.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cgs.ie/video/6981041495876848901?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

https://www.tiktok.com/@cgs.ie/video/6988856205443616005?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

https://www.tiktok.com/@cgs.ie/video/6991433808293809413?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

If you're obsessed with any and all satire of Irish culture like myself, you'll be glued to these TikToks, eagerly awaiting the moment Hector embarks on your local route. He's also been interviewing Dubliners about the weirdest thing that's ever happened to them on Dublin Bus journeys, which are as shocking as you'd imagine.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cgs.ie/video/6981829154224344326?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Go on, go down a Dublin Bus TikTok hole. You deserve it.

Header image via TikTok/cgs.ie

READ NEXT: This boozy ice cream sambo sounds like summer in a slice

 

