This boozy ice cream sambo sounds like summer in a slice

Ice cream sambos have been having a moment this summer, and they're an upgrade from the slice of raspberry ripple between two wafers of our youth.

Shout out to those also though, they were delish!

We've seen vegan ice cream sambos, sambos dipped in melty chocolate and even a remake of the iceberger so far this year, but Francis Street fave Two Pups have just upped the game. Check out their latest creation:

We spied it on their stories and had to take a sneaky screenshot, because this sounds simply immense. Pineapple is good, but ROAST pineapple? Not gonna lie, I've never heard of it until this precise moment but I have no doubt it's superior. And the little hit of Malibu is exactly what we need to keep summer going well into September.

Also on the menu at Two Pups this week is a breakfast hot dog (instantly sold) and these extremely intriguing 'pink eggs' with banana ketchup. They don't play it safe with ingredients, that's for sure. A foodie's dream!

Get yourself down to Francis Street this week and enjoy some of Two Pups new creations, preferably in their covered outdoor area so you can pretend summer will last forever. That's what I'll be doing anyway.

Header image via Instagram/Two Pups

