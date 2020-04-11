Conor McGregor slams Government's stance on ports and airports

With no fights in the calendar right now, Conor McGregor's passion has shifted to the closure of all ports and airports in Ireland.

In recent weeks, McGregor has made quite a few comments on how Ireland is coping with Covid-19 and on Friday night, he took to social media to issue a lengthy statement.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion had requested that the topic of ports and airports be raised at Friday's press conference, when Leo Varadkar announced the extension of the Government's current emergency measures by three additional weeks.

Varadkar did address airports and ports during the press conference, insisting that he didn't consider the subject a significant problem.

Varadkar claimed that the majority of people travelling through Irish airports are citizens coming home.

He said: "Regarding ferries and airports, ferry traffic is minimal and most people coming through airports are Irish citizens returning home. But we will keep everything under review."

In a seven-tweet thread later that evening, McGregor branded the decision to leave airports open "absurd" and insisted that only medical supplies and medical personnel should be coming into the country during the pandemic.

Thank you, @gavreilly.

In response to An Taoiseach. People who have traveled to beach homes in advance of Easter, have not been asked, but told to stay put! Such is the danger of this virus. With heightened Garda presence to make sure of it... Thread 1/7. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 10, 2020

The people you have quarantined with. It is not even safe to move with them. Your beach home or wherever you are MUST REMAIN YOUR HOME.

You make the case for the severity of covid-19 by enforcing this, and our great public has abided, yet then in complete contrast to this... 2/7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 10, 2020

..You are allowing passengers enter in and out freely. Through both air and sea. It makes no sense. It is the equivalent of attempting to push and pull at the same time.

Everyone, wherever they are, must remain where they are. Be it abroad. Or on soil. Even moreso abroad. 3/7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 10, 2020

..Even moreso abroad! It is that simple. Nothing but essential supplies and personnel to come through.

We need full closure of all our entrance channels. Everyone must remain put for the foreseeable future. Everyone is ready, and have been ready, to do this... 4/7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 10, 2020

By leaving the airports open for general use, while restricting everything else, is without any disrespect, absurd. To do it one way yet leave another open, with the one being left open where the spread originated from, makes no viable sense.

If a holiday family home... 5/7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 10, 2020

If a holiday family home is a place people cannot leave and must now make their home, then so too must those aboard. Everyone must chip in here and make wherever they are, their home. 100% of our airports and ports must be closed. Essential medical supplies and personnel only 6/7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 10, 2020

I would say food maybe also but I dislike saying this for the most part. We have the best of everything here. We can produce, supply, and serve every need from this great island. In fact, food = no go also. For now. All ports must close.

Medical supplies + medical personnel only. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 10, 2020

