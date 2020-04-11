Close

Conor McGregor slams Government's stance on ports and airports

By Darragh Murphy

April 11, 2020 at 11:07am

With no fights in the calendar right now, Conor McGregor's passion has shifted to the closure of all ports and airports in Ireland.

In recent weeks, McGregor has made quite a few comments on how Ireland is coping with Covid-19 and on Friday night, he took to social media to issue a lengthy statement.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion had requested that the topic of ports and airports be raised at Friday's press conference, when Leo Varadkar announced the extension of the Government's current emergency measures by three additional weeks.

Varadkar did address airports and ports during the press conference, insisting that he didn't consider the subject a significant problem.

Varadkar claimed that the majority of people travelling through Irish airports are citizens coming home.

He said: "Regarding ferries and airports, ferry traffic is minimal and most people coming through airports are Irish citizens returning home. But we will keep everything under review."

In a seven-tweet thread later that evening, McGregor branded the decision to leave airports open "absurd" and insisted that only medical supplies and medical personnel should be coming into the country during the pandemic.

READ NEXT - Government reveals new plans for Leaving Cert and Junior Cert examinations

