Conor McGregor vents about Covid-19 following death of his aunt

Conor McGregor has voiced his opinion on Covid-19 following the death of his aunt.

McGregor revealed that he was unable to go live on air earlier this week because he had just received news that his aunt had passed away.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion wrote "this stupid fucking virus" as he mourned the death of his mother's sister.

Taking to Instagram, McGregor wrote: "These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day!

"A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away.

"I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you.

"Stay tight people! We are all we got.

"Rest in Peace Anne Moore. I love you."

The social media post saw a reflective and optimistic McGregor predict that Ireland would come out the other end of the current Covid-19 crisis with better hygiene habits.

'The Notorious' vowed to alter his own behaviour when it comes to the frequency with which he touches his face and how often he runs his immune system down with his intense training schedule.

McGregor is reportedly aiming for a return to the UFC's Octagon this summer after his successful comeback against Donald Cerrone in January.

