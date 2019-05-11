Four Great Dublin Pubs To Watch Leinster Win The Champions Cup Today

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s the moment of truth today as Leinster aim to make it back to back Champions Cup wins against Saracens.

With the match taking place in the faraway land of Newcastle upon Tyne, not everyone will be able to make the journey. Thankfully though, Dublin is full of great spots to kick back and support the lads.

The match kicks off 5pm, so gather your mates and check out any of these fine venues.

Doheny & Nesbitt’s

Located right in the heart of Baggot Street, Nesbitt’s always has a great atmosphere on big match days.

Toner’s

Across the road is arguably the finest venue in Dublin to watch a match outdoors. The famous beer garden is always packed but spacious enough that it’s never uncomfortable.

JW Sweetman’s

If you find yourself in the O’Connell Bridge area, Sweetman’s has a number of big screens and a fine selection of craft beers.

The Swan

This Aungier Street pub is packed with rugby memorabilia and is the perfect setting to cheer the lads home.

