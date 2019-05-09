د . إAEDSRر . س

Teddy’s Ice Cream Has Opened In The City Centre And We’re Taking a Half Day

Teddy’s has always been worth the journey.

We have happily structured entire weekends around the trip to Dun Laoghaire for arguably the best ice cream in Dublin.

Sitting on the pier in the sun, trying to bat away the seagulls after a long walk or a ramble around the markets is literally the perfect Saturday.

It looks like we are about to make a lot more Teddy’s memories this summer, as they have officially opened a new store in the city centre, on South Anne’s Street.

A representative from Teddy’s rather nervously told me that this is a dry run, and there will be an official launch in the coming weeks, so let’s not bombard them just yet.

But it’s nice to know it’s there if you need it.

