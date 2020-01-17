Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Gaa /

  • Former Dublin footballer shocked to learn he's 'applied' for Love Island

Former Dublin footballer shocked to learn he's 'applied' for Love Island

By Darragh Murphy

January 17, 2020 at 11:18am

Share:

There's a distinct lack of Irish accents in the Love Island villa this series.

Despite the fact that some of the most memorable moments from last summer's series of Love Island featured Irish islanders - Maura Higgins, Greg O'Shea and Yewande Biala - there's no Irish representation on the winter version of the reality dating show.

One prankster hoped to change that for next summer's series and took matters into their own hands by submitting an application on behalf of All-Ireland winning Dublin footballer, Tomas Quinn.

Mossy, as he's commonly known, took to social media to express his surprise to learn that his name had been put forward for the next series.

The St. Vincent's man, who is married with kids, hilariously enquired about how to get working on his abs.

"Fair play to whoever took the time to apply to Love Island on my behalf," Mossy wrote alongside confirmation of his application.

"I’m sure my wife & children will be delighted to have me gone for a few weeks. Anyone know where I can get one of those machines that give you a six pack."

To be fair, we'd definitely commit to a full summer of watching the hit ITV show if Mossy was involved.

READ NEXT - Five DELICIOUS Thai takeaways to enjoy with Love Island

Share:

Latest articles

Extra show added for 'The Greatest Showman’ singalong due to phenomenal demand

Hodges Figgis to host Harry Potter book night next month

Major delays for commuters this morning after truck smashes through level crossing

When is the Super Bowl and where can I watch it in Dublin?

You may also love

Jim Gavin announces shock departure from Dublin GAA

Stephen Cluxton named 2019 Footballer of the Year

Seven Excellent Spots To Watch The Dubs Win Five-In-A-Row On Sunday

Dublin Lord Mayor Hilariously Trolls Kerry Counterpart Ahead Of All-Ireland Showdown

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy