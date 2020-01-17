Former Dublin footballer shocked to learn he's 'applied' for Love Island

There's a distinct lack of Irish accents in the Love Island villa this series.

Despite the fact that some of the most memorable moments from last summer's series of Love Island featured Irish islanders - Maura Higgins, Greg O'Shea and Yewande Biala - there's no Irish representation on the winter version of the reality dating show.

One prankster hoped to change that for next summer's series and took matters into their own hands by submitting an application on behalf of All-Ireland winning Dublin footballer, Tomas Quinn.

Mossy, as he's commonly known, took to social media to express his surprise to learn that his name had been put forward for the next series.

Fair play to whoever took the time to apply to Love Island on my behalf 😂 I’m sure my wife & children will be delighted to have me gone for a few weeks. Anyone know where I can get one of those machines that give you a six pack 🙈 pic.twitter.com/pz9CQCkujf — Tomás Quinn (@mossyquinn) January 16, 2020

The St. Vincent's man, who is married with kids, hilariously enquired about how to get working on his abs.

"Fair play to whoever took the time to apply to Love Island on my behalf," Mossy wrote alongside confirmation of his application.

"I’m sure my wife & children will be delighted to have me gone for a few weeks. Anyone know where I can get one of those machines that give you a six pack."

To be fair, we'd definitely commit to a full summer of watching the hit ITV show if Mossy was involved.

