  Irish international James McClean deletes Instagram account following 'inappropriate post'

Irish international James McClean deletes Instagram account following 'inappropriate post'

By Darragh Murphy

March 27, 2020 at 2:54pm

James McClean has apologised after posting a controversial image to Instagram earlier this week.

McClean posted an image of himself wearing a balaclava on his head, speaking to his two children with the caption: "Today's School lesson - History."

The image was the subject of significant backlash and McClean's club, Stoke City, have now commented on the matter.

A statement from the Championship club reads: "Stoke City can confirm that, following an internal disciplinary review, disciplinary action has been taken against James McClean for an inappropriate social media post.

"McClean has been fined two weeks’ wages by the Club and has also agreed to delete his Instagram account.

"The player has expressed contrition and recognises that the post was ill advised and offensive."

The Irish international has issued an apology via the club's website.

McClean said: “I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise that I did so and for that I apologise unreservedly. I have spoken to the Club and will be deleting my Instagram account.”

Neither Stoke City nor McClean will be commenting further on the matter.

