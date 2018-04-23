Aer Lingus Is Doing Something Awful Sound For Leinster Rugby Fans

We may not have gotten the dream Champions Cup Final of Leinster v Munster but at least there'll be one Irish representative in Bilbao on May 12.

Munster fell at the second last hurdle to Racing 92 yesterday meaning that the French side will now take on Leinster (who overcame Scarlets in their semi-final on Saturday) in the showdown at the San Mamés Stadium. To cater for what's sure to be a large traveling support, Aer Lingus has announced its putting on extra flights from Dublin over the big weekend with the option to fly out on the Friday or Saturday and return on the Saturday or Sunday.

Congrats Leinster! Extra flights for the final on 12 May in Bilbao are available. Let's hope for more good news tomorrow 🤞

🏉11 May

EI2750 Dublin Bilbao 1420-1730

🏉12 May

EI2750 Dublin Bilbao 0705-1015

EI2751 Bilbao Dublin 2325-0035

🏉13 May

EI2751 Bilbao Dublin 1745-1855 — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) April 21, 2018

The list of flights include:

- Friday May 11: Dublin to Bilbao 2.20pm

- Saturday May 12: Dublin to Bilbao 7.05am, 10.15am & Bilbao to Dublin 11.25pm

- Sunday May 13: Bilbao to Dublin 5.45pm

Victory over Racing will see Leinster clinch their fourth European Champions Cup and their first since 2012.

