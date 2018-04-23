Flight Bound For Dublin Airport Forced To Make Emergency Landing

A crack was noticed by staff in the windshield.

A passenger jet was forced to make an emergency landing at Dublin Airport on Monday morning.

The Lufthansa flight LH-978 was headed for the capital from Frankfurt when crew declared an emergency over the Irish Sea just as they were over Blackpool.

The call was made at 10:45am and a tweet was posted on Airlive which is a Live Airspace and Services account.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that a crew member reported that there was a damage to one of the aircraft's windshields.

The crew of the Airbus A320 confirmed that the crack was just solely on the outer layer of the window.



The flight crew then asked for a clearance request to descend earlier than planned.

The flight landed safely at 11.23am and was immediately taken out of service so that the problem could be looked at and fixed.

As a result of this, the return flight, LH-979, has been cancelled by the airline.

More information about the flight can be found here.

READ NEXT: PIC: A House Is Up For Sale In Glasnevin For €29,500 - But Is It ACTUALLY A House?

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here