PIC: A House Is Up For Sale In Glasnevin For €29,500 - But Is It ACTUALLY A House?

We're not so sure...

Pjimage 50

Trying to find a gaff in Dublin right now? We hope your granny and all her mates are burning through a million candles for you, because it's pretty grim on the market right now. 

With the average house price in Dublin currently standing at €368,356, you'd want to have been saving since you were in nappies. 

So imagine the beaut surprise you'd get when you log onto Daft.ie and see a one-bed, one-bath house for sale in Glasnevin for just €29,500.

The listing for Nore Road says it's a "Detached House", but it's technically a cabin...

And by technically, we mean it is a cabin. 

It's a "stunning extra wide container conversion into a garden room/ office", that the current owner says is "a great investment opportunity, I have had this cabin for 6 years or so and saved approx €1000/month (or €72,000) in office rent, only selling now because of new house extension so need the space."

There's four rooms in total and the cabin has been newly refurbished with an exterior log effect  cladding, fully insulated roof, walls and floor and new double glazed windows with energy efficient heavy duty front and back door.

Whaddya think?

Pjimage 50

It looks like a very portable and cheap Granny Flat to us...

It can "be lifted and moved at ease as there are four original lifting points still intact, foundations are inexpensive dry concrete blocks placed level at corners and midpoints."

Pjimage 51
Pjimage 52

Features as listed on Daft.ie:

  • 4 Big Rooms including,Office Room (1),Playroom (2),Tea Station (3)& Bathroom (4)
  • 4 nr Lifting points for ease of installation.
  • For sale as a garden room/ office Save yourself €1,000/month in rent!
  • Highly insulated throughout with front door, back door and 4 nr double glazed A rated windows.
  • Extra wide at 9 ft 6

Would you pay €29,000 for this? Move it into the parent's back garden and see what happens...

