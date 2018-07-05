Sport Soccer

A Dublin Football Club Is Making A Very Kind Gesture For Traveling English Supporters

This is what sport is all about...

Screen Shot 2018 07 05 At 18 27 06

Just picture it. Ireland qualify for the World Cup semi-finals but you can't watch it because you already have commitments to go and see the club that's closest to your heart.

A dilemma we're unlikely to face any time soon on this side of the Irish Sea but it's a realistic scenario for some English fans next Wednesday.

Oxford United will be traveling to Dublin to take on UCD AFC in a pre-season friendly due to kick off at 6.45pm. However, England could potentially be kicking off 15 minutes later in the World Cup semi-final, should they get past Sweden in the quarter-final this Saturday. That means that Oxford's loyal supporters would miss out on watching their nation play their biggest match in almost three decades.

However, the sound lads at UCD have now agreed to a contingency plan which would see the game against Oxford take place at an earlier time so that the English side's fans (and players presumably) can watch the events in Russia unfold.

A statement on Oxford's website reads:

'Since football is coming home, this could clash with England's semi-final in the World Cup should they beat Sweden at the weekend.

'Therefore the two clubs have come up with a sensible solution to the problem - If England progress then our game at UCD will move to a 5pm kick off and if England go out then the game will be played at the original time of 6.45pm.

Respect thy neighbour and all that but something tells us UCD would be just as happy to kick off at the original time.

It's no surprise that UCD are a great bunch of lads given that Father Ted himself, the late Dermot Morgan, was a supporter and once allegedly cited the reason for that being because "he doesn't like crowds."

A great gesture anyway and we're sure any English club will do the same when Ireland gets to the semi-final of Qatar 2022.

READ NEXT: The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

UCD oxford united World Cup England sweden
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Sport

Read More in Sport
A Dublin Football Club Is Making A Very Kind Gesture For Traveling English Supporters
A Dublin Football Club Is Making A Very Kind Gesture For Traveling English Supporters
WATCH: A Dublin Football Club Has Made Fun Of Neymar's Antics And It's Brilliant
WATCH: A Dublin Football Club Has Made Fun Of Neymar's Antics And It's Brilliant
Here's How You Can Watch Diarmuid Connolly Make His American Debut This Sunday
Here's How You Can Watch Diarmuid Connolly Make His American Debut This Sunday
IRFU Confirms Ireland's Three Opponents For Autumn Internationals At The Aviva Stadium
IRFU Confirms Ireland's Three Opponents For Autumn Internationals At The Aviva Stadium
Gary Lineker Wasn't Too Impressed With A Dublin Radio DJ's Comments About England Last Night
Gary Lineker Wasn't Too Impressed With A Dublin Radio DJ's Comments About England Last Night
WATCH: Leo Varadkar Had A Little Dig At Shamrock Rovers On The Six One News
WATCH: Leo Varadkar Had A Little Dig At Shamrock Rovers On The Six One News
Two Massive Premier League Rivals Will Play Each Other In Dublin This Summer
Two Massive Premier League Rivals Will Play Each Other In Dublin This Summer
The Dates Dublin Will Host Matches At Euro 2020 Have Been Confirmed
The Dates Dublin Will Host Matches At Euro 2020 Have Been Confirmed
People Were Hugely Impressed By The Honesty Of This Dublin GAA Star Last Night
People Were Hugely Impressed By The Honesty Of This Dublin GAA Star Last Night
Liverpool Confirm Friendly Against Napoli In Dublin This Summer
Liverpool Confirm Friendly Against Napoli In Dublin This Summer
Aer Lingus Is Doing Something Awful Sound For Leinster Rugby Fans
Aer Lingus Is Doing Something Awful Sound For Leinster Rugby Fans
Calling All Liverpool Fans - The Reds Are Coming Back To Dublin This Summer
Calling All Liverpool Fans - The Reds Are Coming Back To Dublin This Summer
PIC: Dublin Airport's Newest Addition Is A "Handsome New Facility"
Dublin

PIC: Dublin Airport's Newest Addition Is A "Handsome New Facility"
PICS: These Specific Dublin Place Signs Are Being Destroyed And Targeted For Destruction
Dublin

PICS: These Specific Dublin Place Signs Are Being Destroyed And Targeted For Destruction
WATCH: A Dublin Football Club Has Made Fun Of Neymar's Antics And It's Brilliant
Sport

WATCH: A Dublin Football Club Has Made Fun Of Neymar's Antics And It's Brilliant
I Was The Target Of Bloggers Unveiled For 24 Hours - Here's What It's REALLY Like
Feature

I Was The Target Of Bloggers Unveiled For 24 Hours - Here's What It's REALLY Like

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
Dublin

PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group