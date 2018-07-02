The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak

Food and Drink New Openings What's On

The most lovely theatre in Dublin has just gotten lovelier...

The iconic Stella Theatre brings a touch of class to Rathmines along with some kickass screenings.

It reopened in October after being closed for over a decade and now it's bigger and better than ever.

Last week, the theatre opened a brand new diner to pair with the unique cinema experience.

The Stella Diner presents an instant old-timey, glamour and glitz of the 1920’s vibe from the moment you walk through vintage timber panelled door.

The stunning building has been given a new lease of life in the form of an authentic American style diner.

It's proper GORJ.

36495193 10216844863658392 1439257005612072960 N
36565406 10216844862338359 5368063324422406144 N 2

The spacious diner serves up all of the Americana classics with a twist of modern charm.

Comfy leather booths surround the venue, the ideal spot for dates night or a catch up with a group of friends. If you're eating alone, there's bar stools to perch yourself on and watch the hustle and bustle from the the open kitchen.

There's a deadly atmosphere there with jazzy tunes and disco fever.

36531129 10216844863298383 5230122383762784256 N

What's on the menu?

Ahh, the burning question.

The diner will serve an all-day menu from 8am-10pm, seven days a week.

There's an all-day breakfast option, which includes pancakes, french toast and all the American classics - A.K.A Goals.

They also offer the classics like hot dogs, meatloaf, milkshakes and homemade pie.

Anyone else hear their stomach rumbling?

36547138 10216844863578390 125523155119767552 N
36504825 10216844863178380 977796047063482368 N

Forks at the ready!

