The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak

They had us at all-day breakfast

The most lovely theatre in Dublin has just gotten lovelier...

The iconic Stella Theatre brings a touch of class to Rathmines along with some kickass screenings.

It reopened in October after being closed for over a decade and now it's bigger and better than ever.

Last week, the theatre opened a brand new diner to pair with the unique cinema experience.

The Stella Diner presents an instant old-timey, glamour and glitz of the 1920’s vibe from the moment you walk through vintage timber panelled door.

The stunning building has been given a new lease of life in the form of an authentic American style diner.

It's proper GORJ.

The spacious diner serves up all of the Americana classics with a twist of modern charm.

Comfy leather booths surround the venue, the ideal spot for dates night or a catch up with a group of friends. If you're eating alone, there's bar stools to perch yourself on and watch the hustle and bustle from the the open kitchen.

There's a deadly atmosphere there with jazzy tunes and disco fever.

What's on the menu?

Ahh, the burning question.

The diner will serve an all-day menu from 8am-10pm, seven days a week.

There's an all-day breakfast option, which includes pancakes, french toast and all the American classics - A.K.A Goals.

They also offer the classics like hot dogs, meatloaf, milkshakes and homemade pie.

Anyone else hear their stomach rumbling?

Forks at the ready!

READ MORE: 21 Photos That Prove Yesterday Was The Best Day In The City In Years

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here