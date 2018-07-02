The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
They had us at all-day breakfast
The most lovely theatre in Dublin has just gotten lovelier...
The iconic Stella Theatre brings a touch of class to Rathmines along with some kickass screenings.
It reopened in October after being closed for over a decade and now it's bigger and better than ever.
Last week, the theatre opened a brand new diner to pair with the unique cinema experience.
The Stella Diner presents an instant old-timey, glamour and glitz of the 1920’s vibe from the moment you walk through vintage timber panelled door.
The stunning building has been given a new lease of life in the form of an authentic American style diner.
It's proper GORJ.
The spacious diner serves up all of the Americana classics with a twist of modern charm.
Comfy leather booths surround the venue, the ideal spot for dates night or a catch up with a group of friends. If you're eating alone, there's bar stools to perch yourself on and watch the hustle and bustle from the the open kitchen.
There's a deadly atmosphere there with jazzy tunes and disco fever.
What's on the menu?
Ahh, the burning question.
The diner will serve an all-day menu from 8am-10pm, seven days a week.
There's an all-day breakfast option, which includes pancakes, french toast and all the American classics - A.K.A Goals.
They also offer the classics like hot dogs, meatloaf, milkshakes and homemade pie.
Anyone else hear their stomach rumbling?
Forks at the ready!
