8 of the best movies coming to cinemas over Christmas and the New Year

8. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

13 years since the original and the hype for James Cameron's epic sci-fi sequel is getting out of control! We can't wait to get back into the 3D world of Pandora, surrounded by the Na'vi, and watching the absolutely huge action scenes unfold!

Avatar: The Way Of Water is in Irish cinemas now

7. ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Starring Ireland's own Alisha Weir in the title role, as well as the legendary Emma Thompson as the iconic Miss Trunchbull, this musical twist on the classic story is a must-watch for families over the Christmas break.

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is in Irish cinemas right now.

6. VIOLENT NIGHT

A very different kind of Christmas movie, which is basically equal parts Bad Santa and Die Hard, with Stranger Things star David Harbour as a very different kind of Saint Nick!

Violent Night is in cinemas right now.

5. STRANGE WORLD

Disney's latest animated epic sees a scientist (Jake Gyllenhaal) head into the unknown in order to find his lost father (Dennis Quaid), who went missing in the middle of a big adventure.

Strange World is in Irish cinemas right now.

4. I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

From the writer of the Oscar-winning musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, this movie will focus on the life and career of the massively talented Whitney Houston (played by Master Of None star Naomi Ackie).

I Wanna Dance With Somebody arrives in Irish cinemas on Stephen's Day

3. A MAN CALLED OTTO

The much-beloved Tom Hanks stars in this comedy-drama about a cranky, lonely old man who has his life turned upside down by the arrival of a new family next door.

A Man Called Otto arrives in Irish cinemas on Friday, 6 January.

2. TILL

A powerful drama based on the true story of the death of 14-year-old Emmett Till, and his mother's pursuit for justice against the people who killed him. Expect a lot of chat coming into the Oscars-season about this film.

Till arrives in Irish cinemas on Friday, 6 January.

EMPIRE OF LIGHT

Director Sam Mendes (Skyfall, 1917) brings us this nostalgic love letter to cinema. Set in the 1980s, it details the romance between two people (Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and BAFTA Rising Star award winner Micheal Ward) who work at a cinema in a provincial English coastal town.

Empire Of Light arrives in Irish cinemas on Monday, 9 January.

