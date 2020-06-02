Five Netflix series you can watch to learn about racism and black oppression

An Instagram user has highlighted five Netflix series we can watch to learn about racism black oppression.

Sharing the post, @unity.celeste wrote, "For those who want to educate and learn more but don’t know where to start, add a couple of these to your @netflixuk list to watch. There are way more, these are just 5 of my must watches."

Here are the five shows she has highlighted to learn more about racism and black oppression.

Explained: The Racial Wealth Gap

Part of the series that shines a light in topical issues, Explained: The Racial Wealth Gap explores how slavery, housing discrimination and centuries of inequality have led to a racial wealth gap.

Time: The Kalief Browder Story

This 2017 documentary series tells the story of Kalief Browder, who was spent three years in Rikers Island jail awaiting trial after being arrested for allegedly stealing a backpack. After his charges were ultimately dropped and he was released, he died by suicide.

When They See Us

Based on a true story, this 2019 American drama follows five men who were falsely accused of prosecuted on charges related to the rape and assault of a woman in Central Park, New York City in 1989.

13th

A documentary feature by Ava DuVernay, 13th explores the racial inequality in America and shines a particular light on how the country's prisons are disproportionately filled with black people.

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Directed by Rachel Dretzin and Phil Bertelsen, Who Killed Malcolm X follows the work of historian Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, who has spent more than 30 years investigating the assassination of Malcolm X.

If you're looking for some books to learn about racism, then check out this list. To find out some of the ways Irish people are supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, head here.

