Viewers in stitches as Alan Hughes cuts his own hair on live television

By Darragh Murphy

April 6, 2020 at 3:04pm

We've all considered it but Alan Hughes actually bit the bullet and took the scissors to his own hair this morning.

Having had his sides done over the weekend by his husband, Ireland AM presenter Alan Hughes volunteered to be guided through how to cut his own fringe on Monday morning's show.

Hairdresser Tori Keane appeared on video link and attempted to talk Alan through the process but it didn't go according to plan.

Rather than listen to Tori's advice to cut up into his fringe, Alan chopped straight across and left his fellow presenter Ciara Doherty laughing hysterically.

Tori moved to distance herself and absolve herself of blame, saying: "No, no, no, oh good lord. I have nothing to do with that."

Alan requested that the expert stay on the line after the show went off the air in order to help him fix his fringe.

"God, what have I done?" he said before comparing his hairstyle to that of Jim Carrey's character in Dumb & Dumber.

Viewers who were tuned in to Ireland AM were in stitches as they watched Alan come to terms with his new look.

