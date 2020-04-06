Viewers in stitches as Alan Hughes cuts his own hair on live television

We've all considered it but Alan Hughes actually bit the bullet and took the scissors to his own hair this morning.

Having had his sides done over the weekend by his husband, Ireland AM presenter Alan Hughes volunteered to be guided through how to cut his own fringe on Monday morning's show.

Hairdresser Tori Keane appeared on video link and attempted to talk Alan through the process but it didn't go according to plan.

Rather than listen to Tori's advice to cut up into his fringe, Alan chopped straight across and left his fellow presenter Ciara Doherty laughing hysterically.

Tori moved to distance herself and absolve herself of blame, saying: "No, no, no, oh good lord. I have nothing to do with that."

Alan requested that the expert stay on the line after the show went off the air in order to help him fix his fringe.

"God, what have I done?" he said before comparing his hairstyle to that of Jim Carrey's character in Dumb & Dumber.

Viewers who were tuned in to Ireland AM were in stitches as they watched Alan come to terms with his new look.

@IrelandAMVMTV guys I’ll be honest normally watch weekend show but can you tell #AlanHughes #IrelandAM that he’s cutting of he’s syrup made my morning but fair play to him he’s up for a challenge 😂😊🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/4UZ0uo7nMT — GJayT (@gazzatots) April 6, 2020

Alan Hughes butchering his own fringe live on television surely sums up the country's mood right now!! @IrelandAMVMTV #irelandam pic.twitter.com/gfoUOkqzoQ — Tony Tracey (@TonyTracey) April 6, 2020

I am pissing myself at Alan Hughes on @IrelandAMVMTV



Hairdresser dont give up your day job.., pic.twitter.com/UOGMs0tWHV — Is Mise Aine (@mise_aine) April 6, 2020

Watching Alan Hughes cutting his fringe live on @IrelandAMVMTV @VirginMedia_One had me crying with laughter!!! #IrelandAM — Cllr Peter O'Brien (@CllrOBrien) April 6, 2020

@IrelandAMVMTV Oh my god I’ve never laughed so much as I have watching Alan Hughes cutting his fringe 🤣hilarious — Dublin mum (@Dublin2012champ) April 6, 2020

@IrelandAMVMTV Alan Hughes cutting his fringe on tv has to be the best tv moment 2020! Omg LOL he is hilarious 🤣 thank you Alan. — Michelle McGarrigle (@mmcgarrx) April 6, 2020

Watching Alan on @IrelandAMVMTV cutting his own hair, has made my day. Absolute hack of his fringe 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RFSCFOKhpM — Clíodhna Cos (@Clio99) April 6, 2020

