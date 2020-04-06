WATCH: Virgin shares sneak peek at Inside The K series finale

The Guards: Inside The K wraps up this week and Virgin Media has provided viewers with a sneak peek at the final episode this morning.

Inside The K has provided riveting TV these past few weeks and this Wednesday sees the final episode of the series. The show provides a first-hand look at the day-to-day lives of Gardai working in Dublin's K District - Blanchardstown, Finglas and Cabra - with themes explored including criminal activity, mental health, and drug use.

The series has gotten a great reaction from the public with last week's episode coming in for particular praise. The Inside The K finale is due to air this coming Wednesday and a preview shared by Virgin Media, viewers hear some of the feelings and emotions that come with working in the area. Like most other episodes, it looks like the final one won't be short on conflict and if you fancy a sneak peek, you can check it out below...

SERIES FINALE: Sneak Peek 👇

"It's just a different world. A city within a city"

The Guards: Inside The K concludes Wednesday at 9pm on Virgin Media One#InsideTheK pic.twitter.com/Ih4JIms6Pn — Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) April 6, 2020

The final episode of The Guards: Inside The K is due to air this coming Wednesday at 9pm on Virgin Media One.



