Last night's episode of Inside The K described as tough but necessary watch

The Guards: Inside The K has received an almost universally positive reaction since it debuted on our screens last month.

The documentary series is a gritty and insightful glimpse into the reality of being a member of An Garda Siochana in the K District of Dublin.

Never before have viewers been given such access to the experience of Gardai in the Blanchardstown, Finglas and Cabra areas of Dublin.

Up to now, Inside The K has focused on criminal activity such as violent attacks and the drug trade but Wednesday night's episode was a particularly poignant one.

The most recent episode, which is understood to have been originally scheduled for broadcast a fortnight ago, concentrated on suicide, self-harm and mental health.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised on tonight's episode, please make a call.@hse_ymh @samaritans @PietaHouse @Aware pic.twitter.com/31qecnHkZi — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 1, 2020

The show featured a number of Garda call-outs to attempted suicides, revealed how members of the force often find themselves returning to the same household to assist familiar individuals struggling with mental health issues and an insight into suicide within An Garda Siochana.

As noted in Wednesday's episode, most people's lives have been affected in some way by suicide so the show was an admittedly tough watch for many.

But the decision to focus on an issue, the extent of which the public is likely unaware of, was praised on social media by those who watched.

#InsideTheK was a tough watch but a valuable insight into what Gardaí are dealing with everyday. The mental health system is failing these vulnerable people. — Briege Mac Oscar (@BriegeMacOscar) April 1, 2020

As a volunteer with Limerick Suicide Watch I see on a weekly basis the compassion & care the Gardaí provide to those struggling with Mental Health. They will be one of the first at the scene & see things those in the hospital can only imagine. An important eye opener. #InsideTheK — Seán Lyons (@SeanLyons1) April 1, 2020

#insidethek has to be one of the best pieces of Irish television made in years. Unbelievable insight to what the guards have to deal with in each episode — Daniel Táilliúir (@Dan_Tay_) April 1, 2020

Fair play to the producers of Inside The K to do an episode on mental health tonight. A tough watch but very much an eye opener with what’s going on in the country 👏 they’re human too #InsideTheK — Andy Valentine (@andyvalentine94) April 1, 2020

Heart is broken after tonight’s episode of inside the K, but my god do I have the upmost respect for the gaurds, hopefully this will put some sort of pressure on the Irish government to fix our country’s fucked mental health care #InsideTheK — Louise Delaney (@louisedelaney_) April 1, 2020

Garda Gibney’s family were incredibly brave and generous in sharing the footage from her funeral. Really tragic episode tonight #InsideTheK — Catherine O'Mahony (@CatherineMatz) April 1, 2020

I said it last week, I’ll reiterate now. I have nothing but absolute respect and admiration for the Gardai. Such a mentally and physically draining job, which they’ve chosen to do. Chosen to help people, in the toughest times. Heroes. #insidetheK — Lia ✨ (@Lia_TheRebel_T) April 1, 2020

What a tough watch last night but goes to show us the hard work the the guards have & also that we are all human #insidethek — una flynn (@flynnivich) April 2, 2020

That was a tough watch tonight. Fantastic the way those guards managed to stop the man jumping off the bridge. I hope he is in a better place now #insidethek — Phe (@Pheo7) April 1, 2020

Tough watching #InsideTheK tonight. Always reach out when you can 💛 Sparing a thought for our Gardaí who have to take memories of mental health cases home with them every night. A new found respect for them 💛 — Katie-Jane (@KatieJaneLouise) April 1, 2020

This episode of "Inside the K" is a tough watch but a necessary one. We are seeing the extreme cases here but there is a bigger picture to this. There are so many young and old people struggling throughout the country. There is no shame in asking for help 👍 #InsideTheK — Paul Cashin (@PaulCashin_) April 1, 2020