Last night's episode of Inside The K described as tough but necessary watch

By Darragh Murphy

April 2, 2020 at 9:39am

The Guards: Inside The K has received an almost universally positive reaction since it debuted on our screens last month.

The documentary series is a gritty and insightful glimpse into the reality of being a member of An Garda Siochana in the K District of Dublin.

Never before have viewers been given such access to the experience of Gardai in the Blanchardstown, Finglas and Cabra areas of Dublin.

Up to now, Inside The K has focused on criminal activity such as violent attacks and the drug trade but Wednesday night's episode was a particularly poignant one.

The most recent episode, which is understood to have been originally scheduled for broadcast a fortnight ago, concentrated on suicide, self-harm and mental health.

The show featured a number of Garda call-outs to attempted suicides, revealed how members of the force often find themselves returning to the same household to assist familiar individuals struggling with mental health issues and an insight into suicide within An Garda Siochana.

As noted in Wednesday's episode, most people's lives have been affected in some way by suicide so the show was an admittedly tough watch for many.

But the decision to focus on an issue, the extent of which the public is likely unaware of, was praised on social media by those who watched.

 

