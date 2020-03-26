Close

Huge reaction to last night's episode of Inside The K

By Sarah Finnan

March 26, 2020 at 10:54am

Inside The K looks at policing in Dublin's K district which covers Blanchardstown, Finglas and Cabra.

Virgin Media's Inside The K returned to TV screens last night. A poignant look at the reality facing the Gardai on a daily basis, this week's episode investigated the involvement of young people in criminal gangs.

Proving to be a huge hit, the series has been acting as a welcome distraction from the current situation for many people. Viewers were thoroughly impressed by the work of the Gardai, with one onlooker tweeting: "respect for @GardaTraffic gone up tenfold".

Episode four of the series aired on Virgin Media last night, after episode three was pulled from the TV schedule last week due the sensitive nature of the content covered.

Taking a closer look at how young people are drawn into criminal life, the docu-series also highlighted how parents can sometimes be guilty of taking a backseat, oftentimes unaware of their children's actions.

As usual, the episode garnered huge praise for the Garda Síochána, with people taking to Twitter to express their admiration.

Inside The K will return to TV screens next Wednesday night at 9pm and you can also catch up on previous episodes from the series on the Virgin Media Player.

