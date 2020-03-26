Huge reaction to last night's episode of Inside The K

Inside The K looks at policing in Dublin's K district which covers Blanchardstown, Finglas and Cabra.

Virgin Media's Inside The K returned to TV screens last night. A poignant look at the reality facing the Gardai on a daily basis, this week's episode investigated the involvement of young people in criminal gangs.

Proving to be a huge hit, the series has been acting as a welcome distraction from the current situation for many people. Viewers were thoroughly impressed by the work of the Gardai, with one onlooker tweeting: "respect for @GardaTraffic gone up tenfold".

Episode four of the series aired on Virgin Media last night, after episode three was pulled from the TV schedule last week due the sensitive nature of the content covered.

Taking a closer look at how young people are drawn into criminal life, the docu-series also highlighted how parents can sometimes be guilty of taking a backseat, oftentimes unaware of their children's actions.

Love inside the K ! Best thing I’ve seen on tv in awhile. Unbelievable what the guards have to put up with #insidethek — GG (@1_GLENNOX_1) March 25, 2020

#InsideTheK oh my god, the way kids speak to guards is unreal. When I think of my gran who grew up in the 1920s and 30s, the most daring thing they ever said to a guard was “brass buttons, blue coat, couldn’t catch a nanny goat”. How innocent and tame in comparison — Stephen Carroll (@stevepcarroll) March 25, 2020

Excellent TV ...This is a city wide issue, kids wearing expensive designer gear , flaunting it in front of their peers. What chance do youth workers and Gardai have? Yet they keep going and they do care. It's obvious to viewers that the parents don't care. #InsideTheK — Gerry Thompson (@GerryThompson15) March 26, 2020

It's hard to believe that this is Ireland. So proud of our young Garda #InsideTheK https://t.co/1joxb02kcW — the1&onlybarbara (@1andonlybarbara) March 26, 2020

As usual, the episode garnered huge praise for the Garda Síochána, with people taking to Twitter to express their admiration.

Tonight's episode shone a light on the life of children who grow up in drug fuelled, criminal, violent houses. Nobody to care, guide or support them. Such a sad sad existence for anybody but especially innocent children. #onegoodadult #InsideTheK — LisaKelly (@lunakelly13) March 25, 2020

#InsideTheK Fair play to the Gardaí you guys are amazing I don’t know how you do it! — ♥Jacqueline Ní Ailpín♥☘️☘️☘️ (@jacquelinehalpi) March 26, 2020

Always had so much respect for the Gardaí but watching what they have to put up with is just shocking. What a thankless job. Their restraint at not just loafing those youngflas with their Gucci sliders is admirable in itself. #insidethek — Kaledi (@Sadasasadasa93) March 25, 2020

Huge respect to the Gardi . Amazing tv #InsideTheK — elaine fagan (@laineymono) March 26, 2020

#InsideTheK is such a hard watch - excellent but a tough watch — Leona (@LeohCon) March 25, 2020

Inside The K will return to TV screens next Wednesday night at 9pm and you can also catch up on previous episodes from the series on the Virgin Media Player.