Viewers were not happy after The Guards: Inside The K was pulled from TV schedule

It has quickly developed into one of the most compelling shows on Irish television but there was no episode of The Guards: Inside the K on Virgin Media One last night.

Viewers had been looking forward to the latest episode of The Guards: Inside the K but Virgin Media revealed a short-notice change to their television line-up on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the channel said: "In a change to tonight’s schedule, Gogglebox Ireland: Looks Back (80s & 90s) will air tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One, with new series The Guards: Inside The K continuing next Wednesday at 9pm on Virgin Media One."

The reason for the late change from Inside The K to an episode of Gogglebox Ireland is not known but one thing's for sure, many viewers were left disappointed.

With thousands stuck at home amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, television is proving an important tool of distraction but those unable to get their fix of the dramatic documentary series which follows Gardai around the areas of Blanchardstown, Finglas and Cabra vented their frustration on social media.

One fan wrote: "Sorry but who decided to show an old episode of gogglebox ireland instead of the guards inside the k, it’s bad enough we’re quarantined and now they’re taking the good stuff away from us !!!"

Several others echoed that sentiment:

Not to be dramatic was looking forward to watching inside the k all week for virgin media to put on gogglebox instead days ruined tbh — clodoggggg (@clodaghsmyth2) March 18, 2020

The story with this aldi version of gogglebox on instead on inside the k — Matthew Raymond (@matthewraymond2) March 18, 2020

In self isolation and they have the cheek to put on gogglebox instead of inside the k what a joke — Chloe melia (@Chloe_melia13) March 18, 2020