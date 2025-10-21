Search icon

Uncategorized

21st Oct 2025

Derelict Dublin buildings to become housing for key workers

Ava Keady

Dublin City Council aims to provide 25,000 extra housing units in the next seven years.

Derelict Dublin buildings are set to become housing for key workers.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Ray McAdam, said that gardaí, teachers, and nurses would be eligible for these cost rental homes under a new council plan to rejuvenate derelict buildings in the city centre.

He added that that the council will have to discuss with the Department of Housing and Local Government about what other types of workers will also be able to live in them and said that he would like to see supermarket staff and some other professions classed as ‘key workers’ as they too were ‘central’ to keeping supply chains going during the pandemic.

This comes as Dublin City Council unanimously adopted the plan that aims to rezone land and provide up to 25,000 extra housing units between now and 2032.

The plan would come on top of the council’s current plan in which 49,000 homes are currently zoned.

13,800 units of this weeks adopted plan are set to come from industrial estates in Kylemore and Glasnevin.

Accommodation earmarked for key workers under a new rejuvenation pilot which will be focused on North Frederick St and Middle Abbey St and surrounding areas.

The project aims to ‘transform derelict, vacant, and underused buildings into new cost-rental homes for key workers and into new commercial, retail, or mixed-use spaces, alongside public realm improvements and street activation measures’.

If this is successful, the council revealed plans to expand into other areas of the city.

Mayor McAdam described the vacant buildings and dereliction as the city’s ‘social crime’, and revealed his hope for the plan to address it, adding that he wants a ‘living city where we have key worker homes above our shops’.

With the houses set to accommodate key workers, many have been questioning who falls under this definition.

Mr McAdam commented: “I would describe key workers, as gardaí, nurses, teachers. Those people who keep this city going on a daily basis.

“And for too many at the moment, those people are priced out of the communities in which they live, and by having the level of vacant or derelict properties or buildings that we have in that city, being able to turn them into cost rental homes or affordable apartments, they’ll be able to live in the communities in which they serve.”

In regards to whether there is a risk that key workers might have to give up their accommodation if they decided to change careers, Mr McAdam said the priority should be delivering the units first, and that they ‘will be able to work all of that out as we get into it’.

Topics:

housing

RELATED ARTICLES

No posts have been found

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

music

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

By Ryan Jarrett

Sylvanian Drama creator wins (sort of) as Japanese toymaker drops US lawsuit

Sylvanian Drama creator wins (sort of) as Japanese toymaker drops US lawsuit

By Shamim de Brún

7 Places in Dublin That Will Make You Feel Like You’re on Holiday

7 Places in Dublin That Will Make You Feel Like You’re on Holiday

By Shamim de Brún

10 of the Best Cookies in Dublin Right Now

10 of the Best Cookies in Dublin Right Now

By Shamim de Brún

9 Times The Dáil Went Bonkers and Got Caught on Mic

9 Times The Dáil Went Bonkers and Got Caught on Mic

By Shamim de Brún

“Potato I Have”: Why Are We So Obsessed with Potatoes

“Potato I Have”: Why Are We So Obsessed with Potatoes

By Shamim de Brún

15 scary and most haunted places in Dublin that you’ll want to visit this Halloween

dublin halloween

15 scary and most haunted places in Dublin that you’ll want to visit this Halloween

By Ava Keady

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

Hotel

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

By Ava Keady

Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

By Sarah McKenna

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

By Aoibhinn Clancy

Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

food

Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

By Ava Keady

Time for some deadly dancing at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s FREE Halloween event 

Time for some deadly dancing at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s FREE Halloween event 

By Aoibhinn Clancy

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

By Ava Keady

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

Amazon

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

By LovinReporter

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

docuseries

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

By Ava Keady

Enjoy a three-course dinner at this gin supper club at Opium this November

Enjoy a three-course dinner at this gin supper club at Opium this November

By Ava Keady

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

By lovindublin

Virgin Media’s Katja Mia set to join RTÉ radio in new role

ireland

Virgin Media’s Katja Mia set to join RTÉ radio in new role

By lovindublin

Load more stories