Dessert Of Dreams At Bubble Waffle Factory Dublin

They're Bubble-tastic!

Bubble Waffles have hit Dublin and they are so pretty we almost felt guilty eating them. 

You can choose whichever toppings, sauces and ice cream flavours you want to indulge in. 

Originating in Hong Kong, the bubble waffle can best be described as something between a waffle and an ice cream cone. They're filled with fruit, sauces, ice cream and various toppings that blend perfectly with the chewy texture of the bubble waffle.

Here are some more amazing dessert spots in Dublin:

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A big ol' video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

