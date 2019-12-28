This new opening on Capel St has to be first on your foodie bucket list for the New Year.

There seems to be a lot opening up on Capel St but this is one that you don't want to miss out on.

Say hello to Krewe:



The interiors are slick and the food was stunning.

Self-described as a New Orleans inspired Restaurant & Bar bringing the Dirty South to the North Side.

So what did I eat?

First up was the soft shell crab & corn bisque which I was taken back as it's an entire crab sitting there and you can eat the whole thing. But aye, never judge a book by its cover right?

It was delicious. I don't know what to compare it to but it was nice and you'll have to take my word for it.

Next up were some Debris Fries which are one type of dirty fries they have on offer.

These ones had stout braised brisket, sour cream, scallions, and parmesan. Dirty fries but with a touch of class from that stout brisket.

Time for some mains.

I got my hands on Jambalaya which had shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, and rice. It basically a version of paella if you've never heard of Jambalaya.

Next, I got the biggest chicken burger I've ever seen.

As you can see from the video the bun looks tiny in comparison to the chicken.

It was to die for.

Last but not least.

For dessert, I got a Beignet bowl which is best described and doughnuts without the hole.

It comes with chocolate sauce and bourbon salted caramel to dip these bad boys in.

So delicious.

Make sure to check out Krewe, the new opening on Capel St and put it first on your foodie bucket list for the New Year.