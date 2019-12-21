This tiny hidden gem on Capel St has unbelievable Vietnamese food

On the hunt for some delicious Vietnamese food?

We are currently on the hunt for the best-hidden gems of Dublin dining for our new series, Off The Eaten Track.

You might not be able to see them as they are tucked away or some may only be pop up restaurants but we are going to find them.

I was recently told about this little place on Capel St. called Aobaba that does unbelievable Vietnamese food and I went to check it out.

First of all, this really is a small place that probably only seats 20 people and there is constantly a queue but do not let this put you off.

I can confirm that it is worth the wait.

So what was on offer?

I decided to try a few different things out to get a proper taste for the place and asked the owner, who was a gentleman, what was their most popular dishes.

First up were some pork spring rolls with the usual sweet chili sauce. It was delicious as the batter was light but crispy.

I then tried the Vietnamese roll, which was packed with slow-cooked pork, chilies, cucumber, coriander, and a few other bits. I really enjoyed this and it's perfect for a lunchtime bite.

At this stage I'm pretty full but out comes the Spicy Hue Beef Noodle Soup.

I wish I wasn't so full because it was absolutely to die for.

There was a big kick off it when you drank the soup by itself and my lips were tingling after.

I've had a fair few noodle soups from the top places in Dublin and this is right up there and probably half the price

I washed it all down with a honeydew bubble tea.

All of the food was very tasty and don't let the size of the place put you off. You can always get it as a takeaway.

On top of it tasting great, it's pretty good value.