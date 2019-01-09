Dublin Video

WATCH: This Woman Fell Asleep On The Luas And Woke Up Inside The 'Luas Wash'

As you do

Luas Wash

You know that feeling of confusion you get when you wake up from nap? Well, apparently, that confusion is actually doubled if you nap on the Luas and the place you wake up is the 'Luas wash'.

Like so.

(Click here if you've trouble viewing the video.)

Ah, Mondays.

Luas wash woman fell asleep on the Luas

Comments

Dublin

