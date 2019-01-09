WATCH: This Woman Fell Asleep On The Luas And Woke Up Inside The 'Luas Wash'

You know that feeling of confusion you get when you wake up from nap? Well, apparently, that confusion is actually doubled if you nap on the Luas and the place you wake up is the 'Luas wash'.

Like so.

When you miss your stop and wake up in the " luas wash " .... 🙈 #luas #dublinluas #disasterofamonday pic.twitter.com/g9hM8fmGLr — Aoife Kelly (@miss_imdb) January 9, 2017

(Click here if you've trouble viewing the video.)

Ah, Mondays.

READ NEXT: Is Walking Across Burning Embers On Your Bucket List? You Could Do It This Month In Dublin