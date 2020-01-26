Fallon & Byrne donating proceeds to Australian Red Cross today

Helping out however they can.

Today is Australia Day - the official national day of Australia, a day of celebration and fun. and for many, a day to celebrate their heritage and culture.

However, it's hard to ignore the facts and turn a blind eye to what's going on in the country.

Currently being ravaged by one of the worst bushfire seasons in history, more than 10 million hectares of land have been burned and over 1 billion native animals have been killed.

Wanting to do their bit in honour of Australia Day, Fallon & Byrne has announced that they will be showing their support for all those down under by fundraising for the Australian Red Cross.

Posting an image of two hugging koala bears to their Instagram account, they wrote:

"This Sunday is Australia Day and we want to do what we can to help people battling the bushfire crisis. We will be donating that day's proceeds from the following to the Australian Red Cross to help with their vital work:

-all sales across our Deliveroo listings

-all Australian wines sold in our Exchequer St restaurant and wine cellar and our People's Park restaurant."

The Australian Red Cross is working tirelessly to help alleviate the crisis with funds being split between on the ground disaster services, immediate bushfires support and a three-year bushfire recovery programme.

So, make sure to call into Fallon & Byrne today in aid of a good cause.

(Header image courtesy of @fallonandbyrne)