The Fat Fox reveal brand-new brick and mortar location

What did the fox say? Or rather...what did the fat fox say?

"Oh my F***KING God! This is far too EXCITING".

Confused? Let me catch you up.

Popular café The Fat Fox has just revealed their brand-new brick and mortar location - not a moment too soon let me tell you.

Most of you will remember the OG coffee shop on Camden Street but loyal patrons have been left waiting for a replacement café since they closed back in September 2019.

Revealing the news on Instagram, they posted a picture of the new building alongside the following caption:

"We thought this day was never going to come but it has! No 1 Trafalgar Road is our new SHOP! We have loved this unit since we were children and can't believe we are finally calling it home! It is the end of a long and stressful road but the beginning of another stressful and exciting journey!"

And in more good news they've also gotten the go-ahead to keep their coffee drive-thru open as well. Delgany and Greystones' first drive-thru coffee shop, it's been keeping coffee addicts happy while the guys put other plans in motion behind the scenes.

"Not only this but we have also got the green light to keep Patterson's going so this week has been more than EPIC for us. Let the games begin."

Double yay!

Congrats guys, we can't wait to call in for a cup of joe and plenty of delicious treats.

(Header image courtesy of @thefatfoxofficial)