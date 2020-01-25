The Fat Fox reveal brand-new brick and mortar location

What did the fox say? Or rather...what did the fat fox say?
"Oh my F***KING God! This is far too EXCITING".
Confused? Let me catch you up.
Popular café The Fat Fox has just revealed their brand-new brick and mortar location - not a moment too soon let me tell you.
Most of you will remember the OG coffee shop on Camden Street but loyal patrons have been left waiting for a replacement café since they closed back in September 2019.
Revealing the news on Instagram, they posted a picture of the new building alongside the following caption:
"We thought this day was never going to come but it has! No 1 Trafalgar Road is our new SHOP! We have loved this unit since we were children and can't believe we are finally calling it home! It is the end of a long and stressful road but the beginning of another stressful and exciting journey!"
Oh my F***KING god!This is far too EXCITING ... we thought this day was never going to come but it has! No 1 Trafalgar Road is our new SHOP! We have loved this unit since we were children and can’t believe we are finally calling it home! It is the end of a long and stressful road but the beginning of another stressful and exciting journey! Not only this but we have also got the green light to keep Patterson’s going so this week has been more than EPIC for us ❤️ Let the games begin 🥂
And in more good news they've also gotten the go-ahead to keep their coffee drive-thru open as well. Delgany and Greystones' first drive-thru coffee shop, it's been keeping coffee addicts happy while the guys put other plans in motion behind the scenes.
What a year! 2019 you were an absolute rollercoaster ride! We have to THANK all of you incredible people for sticking by us 💕 It’s thanks to all of you we have a job that we absolutely adore and get to meet so many incredible people! This week we looked back on the start of the year with such sadness as we were not in a great place, but come the summer things began to look up and completely turned around! When @bobby_van_hallinan got serious with setting up in Delgany there were a few giggles and a lot of reserved thoughts “will it really work?” and “are you sure?” but it was the most insanely genius idea 💡 he has ever had. Without the drive thru we would have been lost as yet another location we were promised fell through a number of weeks back and we would have been not only devastated but absolutely broken and probably unable to go on both mentally and financially! From the moment we opened we have had the most overwhelming amount of support! From the first day till today we have had people drive from all over the country to come visit and we have created an amazing community with new and old regular customers. Without you we wouldn’t have what we have and for that we are forever grateful! I think it goes without saying our TFF team is absolutely incredible and without them it wouldn’t be possible! 2020 is going to be even bigger and better and we can’t wait for all of you to see what we have up our selves! So for now Happy New Year and ... we will see you next year 🥂
"Not only this but we have also got the green light to keep Patterson's going so this week has been more than EPIC for us. Let the games begin."
Double yay!
Congrats guys, we can't wait to call in for a cup of joe and plenty of delicious treats.
(Header image courtesy of @thefatfoxofficial)