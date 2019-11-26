Fegan's 1924 Café in Smithfield will host a taco-tasting pop-up this Saturday

Tacos are more than just food; they’re a way of life.

No better way to spice up your life than with a visit to a taco-tasting pop-up. A balanced diet is one in each hand, loaded up with toppings.

Recognising our love for the traditional Mexican food, Fegan’s 1924 Café in Smithfield will hold a one-off taco-tasting pop-up.

Teaming up with Mexican chef Oscar, the popular northside hotspot will play host to El Changarro, a taco pop-up night.

From the Chiapas region in the South of Mexico, Oscar is well-versed in Mexican cuisine. A believer in preserving the original flavours and spices, his cooking focuses on natural ingredients, colour and quality.

All the makings of a good meal.

The term used to refer to a makeshift stall or shop in Mexico, the typical changarros usually come complete with patchy electricity, a variety of clientele and a questionable stock of food. But they’re known for serving good grub, and this pop-up will be no different.

What’s on the menu? Diners will find three different tacos on the menu, each more delicious than the next. Details below, prepare yourselves.

Taco Camarones – prawn tacos hailing from Sonora, described as “a taste explosion with a bold touch of spice”.

Pollo Tinga – chicken tinga in English, this one is a tradition in just about every Mexican household. A chipotle-infused taco, the flavourful filling will make your lips tingle in the best way.

Taco Calabacin – a vegetarian taco, though it does contain dairy, this one combines fresh veggies such as tomato, courgette and sweetcorn and is served on a crunchy tostada.

Running for one night, and one night only, the event will take place this Saturday. There will be two tastings, one at 7:30pm and another at 9pm.

Each ticket includes 3 tacos, dessert (in the form of Pan de Elote, a corn-based dessert) and a beer. Tickets cost €30 and can be gotten here.

Please note that this is a cashless event – cards can be used to get extra drinks on the night.

Saturday night plans sorted.