Live concert of David Attenborough's 'Our Planet' is coming to Dublin

By Darragh Murphy

November 25, 2019 at 3:55pm

The David Attenborough fan in your life needs to be made aware that a live concert of his incredible Our Planet series is coming to Dublin next year.

Our Planet Live in Concert is coming to the 3Arena on 16 October 2020, with tickets for the show going on sale this Friday.

The production will feature highlights of the Emmy Award-winning series, combining clips from the show with live arrangements from a 66-piece orchestra.

The inimitable voice of Sir David Attenborough will narrate the two-hour live spectacular while none other than Lisa Hannigan will provide live vocals.

Three giant screens will make the live experience as immersive as possible for the crowd, while stunning lights will add to the mesmeric visuals.

All net profits from the Our Planet Live project will be donated to WWF’s global Our Planet education and awareness initiatives.

Tickets for Our Planet Live in Concert at the 3Arena go on sale at 9am on Friday, 29 November and will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.ie and from all usual outlets.

