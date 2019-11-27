There’s a pizza pop-up launching at Churchtown Stores today

We’re big fans of a pop-up here in Lovin HQ…and should that pop-up involve food, then you can guarantee we’re on board.

Dumplings, doughnuts, ice-cream…all good.

The next food-centric pop-up to open in Dublin’s fair city? A pizza pop-up at Churchtown Stores.

Bing bing bing, we have a winner.

A hardware store turned pub, Churchtown Stores are teaming up with Forge Wood Fired Pizza, all the way from Kerry.

A Castlegregory favourite, they opened in the Kingdom during the summer for a very successful few months serving up some seriously good pizza.

Taking the show on the road, they’ll bring their seriously good Neapolitan style sourdough pizza to Dublin for their next venture.

And get this, their pizza only takes a record 60 seconds to cook. Yes, 60 seconds…as in one minute.

Sure, there’ll be no time for the hanger to set in.

Starting today, you can get your fill Wednesdays to Sundays (running Wednesday to Saturday this week), from 5pm to 9pm. Customers should note that as it’s a pop-up there are no card facilities, so make sure to bring cash.

The pop-up arrives just in time for Churchtown Store’s first anniversary next Thursday. Marking the occasion with a party, Churchtown local Zamo Riffman, also known as Eamonn Griffin, will be providing the tunes from 8pm.

In other news, the venue now comes complete with a brand-new bar out the back which will double as a gin school and a function room for parties of up to 50 people (potential Christmas party venue, cough cough?)

Call in today for kick off at 5pm or add it to your list of weekend activities. Either way, make sure to check Dublin's newest pizza pop-up out.

(Header image: Churchtown Stores on Instagram)