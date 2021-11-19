5 comedy gigs to get tickets to this weekend

Ah lads. The news is a bit bleak this week, isn't it?

Only one thing for it. Completely detach yourself from reality and sit in a dark room with a pint and laugh your little heart out at someone else's struggles and misfortune. It's the kind of solace only live comedy can give you.

If you're looking to catch the comedians who kept you sane over lockdown live, or want to discover someone new, we've got you covered with a list of the best comedy shows happening over the coming months, with tickets available now.

Joanne McNally at Vicar Street

As we all know by now, Joanne will be pretty much moving into Vicar Street for an unprecedented 30 nights next year. Tickets for an extra ten shows were released during the week, we advise booking ASAP before they're all snapped up.

Foil Arms and Hog at Vicar Street

There wasn't a Whatsapp group in Ireland without at least one Foil Arms and Hog sketch circulating through it over lockdown, and the lads have just added 7 extra Vicar Street dates to their tour due to popular demand. Get booking!

Blindboy Podcast Live Show, Vicar Street

We're sensing a theme here. Due to overwhelming demand, extra Dublin dates have been added to Blindboy's 2022 tour, and tickets are available now!

Damian Clark at Mulligan and Haines

If you haven't seen Damo live yet, it's imperative to your inner joy and wellbeing that you do so. An absolute wild, high energy night guaranteed, that'll have you fervently trying to locate the nearest toilet so you don't have an accident.

Maria Bamford at Liberty Hall

Star of Netflix comedy Lady Dynamite and the voice of Big Mouth's Tito the Anxiety Mosquito Maria Bamford comes to Dublin next April, and tickets are available now!

