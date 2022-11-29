5 Dublin spots to enjoy the Christmas lights this year

The only positive to these darker evenings.

There was some panic that with the current energy crisis there'd be no Christmas lights in Dublin this year. Thankfully there are still lots of lights to enjoy, in the city centre and further out, from light installations, to the classic glittering Christmas trees. If somehow post Toy Show you're still not feeling Christmassy, we recommend a trip out to one of these spots to kick-start that festive feeling.

Winter Wonderland Walks

The illuminated forest walk is back in Marlay and Cabinteely Park, a great free activity that gets you into nature during this colder and darker months. Between 4pm and 8pm on weekdays, these two parks will remain open later to allow for family and friends to enjoy the twinkling lights. Just make sure to wrap up warm and maybe bring a flask of some hot tea.

Is there a better setting for getting your 10k steps in?

Grafton Street

If you want to enjoy the Christmas lights for free, a walk down Grafton Street will not disappoint. DublinTown has been in charge of illuminating Dublin for Christmas for the last 13 years. They have had to adapt in light (no pun intended) of the energy crisis to ensure we can still enjoy the lights. For example, this year the lights on Grafton Street will only use one third of the electricity used by just one home electric shower.

Of course, Grafton Street isn't the only Dublin street where you can enjoy the Christmas lights; DublinTown adorned 25 streets in total with glitz and glamour.

Wonderlights

Now in its third year, Wonderlights ‘The Night Sky’ route begins with a magical sensory light show in the sprawling woodlands with breathtaking visuals capturing The Irish Countryside. This immersive journey will take its passengers through Arctic Forests, the Northern Lights, Meteor Showers, and a Galaxy of stars.

Book your experience HERE.

Dún Laoghaire

Recently crowned Europe's Great Town of 2022, Dún Laoghaire is a hot-spot to be at the moment. This news may encourage you to head there for a walk on the pier, or a hot chocolate perhaps, and there's something extra special about the Christmas lights there this year. They're entirely powered by cyclists. Pedal power is the main focus as the lights on the Christmas tree at the bandstand on the pier will be powered by the people.

From 4pm to 8pm on Saturday December 10, Sunday December 11, Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18, people will be there to cycle a bike to "keep her lit" for the Christmas season.

Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo

Every year Dublin Zoo puts on a fantastic lights display to ring in the festive season, and this year is no different. There are still tickets available for Wild Lights, which has "Magic of Life" theme this year, focusing on the importance of biodiversity. Visitors will travel along a one-way trail past illuminated woodland scenes before encountering wondrous pollinators including giant bees and beehives.

In December and January Wild Lights opens daily from 5pm-9pm (excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day) before finishing up on the 9th January

You can purchase your tickets HERE.

