5 gigs to get tickets to this weekend

Some humdingers have been announced this week.

The air is heavy with nostalgia - we've got Aslan, we've got Blue... what more do you need when you're in the mood to hark back to a simpler time in life?

If you're looking for tickets as Christmas pressies, or just want to plan a night of live music for yourself, we've got you covered. Here's a wee list of gorge gigs coming up, all with tickets available now.

Aslan, 3Arena

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, Aslan have announced a massive headline gig at 3Arena next December. Tickets go on sale next Thursday at all the usual outlets.

Blue, 3Olympia Theatre and Belfast Waterfront Hall

All Rise for this iconic throwback. Blue will play both the 3Olympia Theatre and Belfast Waterfront Hall in September of next year, and tickets are available now.

The Proclaimers, National Concert Hall

You don't need to walk 500 miles to catch The Proclaimers, they'll be only around the corner in The National Concert Hall next November. Tickets available now!

Xmas Soul at the Sugar Club

Two weekends of soulful Christmas tunes with Jesse James and a full live band for anyone looking to get in the festive mood.

Sorcha Richardson, The Academy

Sorcha Richardson takes The Academy stage next Wednesday (8th) with support from Niamh Regan and a handful of tickets still available.

