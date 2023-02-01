5 markets to check out in Dublin in February

Looking for some wholesome activities to partake in this month?

One of our fave ways of spending a weekend is at a market, and luckily Dublin is full of them. Some of these markets are regular pop-ups on the Dublin scene whilst some are just once offs, but either way, they're all worth a visit this February.

Whether you're into street food markets, farmers markets, or just love to browse the arts and crafts, these are some of the best Dublin markets to check out this month.

Hustle Bustle Market

Location: Cabra

Hustle Bustle market initially set up in April 2021 in Lucan, with vendors selling predominantly street food, produce, and flowers. You could find businesses such as Buíoch, Soap Obsessed, Irish Charcoal BBQ, and more within the market.

In August 2021 they moved onto Maynooth, and now they have officially settled down in Cabra. They have vendors such as Sweet Bakery, Button This Occasion, as well as their Hustle Coffee Shop to keep shoppers caffeinated during their visit.

If you know any budding traders, Hustle Bustle Market are currently looking for new ones to join their weekly market.

You can find this market every Saturday between 11am and 5pm.

Conscious Markets

Location: Phibsborough

There's a new market in town. Starting from the 12th February, Conscious Dublin will be hosting Sunday markets in Dublin 7 at the Crossguns Business Centre.

They are currently looking for vendors to participate, with brands such as Soap Obsessed, Free Dreamer Design, Rebellious, Bizzy Beez, and SK Crystals; we're sure by the 12th they will have even more.

Eatyard

Location: Drumcondra

Winteryard may officially be over, but Eatyard is always a vibe.

One of Dublin's best street food markets is Eatyard, based in Drumcondra. They have class vendors such as Bunga Bunga pasta, Nice Burger, Village Pizza, Janet's, and FŪGŪ, ideal for a day of wandering around the stalls.

The Eatyard Street Food market opens from 12pm, Thursday to Sunday.

Airfield Farmers Market

Location: Kilmacud

If you're looking for a wholesome activity to get into the routine of on weekend mornings, may we recommend the Airfield Farmers Market. Taking place every Friday and Saturday between 9am and 2:30pm, you'll be able to feast your eyes (and mouths) on all sort of fresh produce and homemade bread.

Everything is sustainably sourced, and in support of local suppliers.

Plus you can go into the Estate afterwards and visit the animals to complete your wholesome outing.

Anti-Valentine's Market

Location: Grand Social

Looking to celebrate Galentine's Day? Or just not into the whole Valentine's hype? The Grand Social has the perfect event for you, with Dublin Alternative Market hosting the anti-valentines event.

Taking place on Sunday 12th February between 11am and 5pm, the Anti-Valentine's Market will have stalls full of art, crafts, jewellery, music, clothes, and of course, a full bar.

There you have it. If you're already pre-planning your February weekends, we hope we've provided some inspiration on which Dublin markets to check out.

