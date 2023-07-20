5 signs that Barbie hysteria has arrived in Dublin

Bring on the Barbie brunches and pink decor.

At last, the day we have all been waiting for is finally upon us. We're excited just as excited for Oppenheimer, and can't wait to see Irish actor Cillian Murphy pull off what's bound to be the role of a lifetime. But naturally given the Barbie aesthetic, there's been a notable sprinkling of Malibu pink hysteria settling on Dublin that have made its premiere in Ireland difficult to ignore.

We're sure for the next few weeks as people start heading to see the film there'll be a wave of brightly dressed cinema-goers; I know I'll be opting for an outfit Barbie would be proud of on the day.

So if you somehow were living under a rock up until now, here's all the signs that Barbie hysteria has well and truly set pointed foot in Dublin.

Barbie themed donuts at The Rolling Donut

Not one to shy away from a theme, The Rolling Donut are welcoming the arrival of the Barbie movie in style with these limited edition treats.

You can avail of this delicious stat studded donut at any of their locations around Dublin.

Advertisement

Pink pizza from PYE

We didn't know a pizza could be pink, but PYE has managed it in honour of our girl Barbie. Their pink pizza, called Malibu Dreams, consists of fior de latte mozzarella, goats cheese, pear shavings, pine nuts, rocket, and honey drizzle - ideal if you're heading to Dundrum cinema for your Barbie viewing.

Barbie cocktails

Several bars are going all out with Barbie cocktails; both Wigwam and Lemon & Duke are serving bespoke Malibu cocktails. If you were sucked in by the pink pizza from PYE, they are also serving a Barbie's Bubblegum Mimosa, made of bubble gum liqueur, cranberry juice, and Prosecco.

We're sure these are just a few of the many bars and pubs leaning into Barbie hysteria in Dublin with the production of pink cocktails.

Advertisement

The Lighthouse giving out Team Gerwig badges

Last month, The Lighthouse Cinema started giving out Team Gerwig and Team Nolan badges, depending on your cinema preferences, if you're willing to admit them.

While we're sure both films will be incredible, the argument over which to watch first hasn't been as fierce since people were deciding between Team Edward and Team Jacob (although there's a clear winner there in my eyes).

Barbie brunches and parties

If the trailer is anything to go by, a lot of what goes on in Barbieland are parties and get togethers, so it's only naturally Dublin venues are hosting their own for the movie's arrival on Irish screens.

Lemon & Duke are hosting a weekend-long Barbie party at their Duke Lane bar, Opium are having the Ultimate Barbie Brunch, and Workman's are to hold a Life in Plastic, It's Fantastic Pink Party as well.

Advertisement

Header image via YouTube & Instagram / The Rolling Donut

READ ON:

- Huge news as Coldplay announce Dublin gigs for next summer

- Dublin 2 bar hosting Barbie party this weekend with prizes for best dressed

- The IFI to begin serving popcorn ahead of Barbieheimer weekend