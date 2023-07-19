Dublin 2 bar hosting Barbie party this weekend with prizes for best dressed

They don't have anything big planned. Just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography and a bespoke song. You should stop by.

If you've been dreaming of tiny pink jelly heels and blonde extensions ever since the first trailer for the Barbie movie dropped last year, no doubt you'll be taking its release in Irish cinemas this week very seriously.

If you've got your tickets booked, your costume planned and want to keep those pink-tinted vibes going, there's a Barbie Cocktail party happening in town for all your pre/post viewing needs.

Lemon and Duke are fully embracing Mattel mania with a weekend-long Barbie party at their Duke Lane bar.

The Come on Barbie, Let's Go Party event will have everything Dublin Barbies and Kens could ask for - great tunes, a Malibu Barbie cocktail and most importantly, spot prizes all weekend for the best dressed. So you can make sure you get plenty of mileage out of your painstakingly curated pink ensemble, at a place where it'll be properly celebrated.

The festivities will be in full swing all weekend long at Lemon and Duke - definitely worth popping the head in for any Barbie enthusiasts.

They're located at the Royal Hibernian Way on Duke Lane, just off Grafton Street.

